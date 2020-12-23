Guruji Luis F. Rivera's new book Instantes: Una Invitación a Despertar, a reflective tome that delves into fulfilling life's purpose through meditation

Guruji Luis F. Rivera said this about his book: "Life is made up of a succession of moments very well intertwined through time and space, and if we allow those moments to vanish without living and enjoying them, we will lose the essence of life.

The future becomes the present, and the present becomes the past with extraordinary speed. If we do not awaken our conscience and learn to live those moments, life will slip through our fingers without having enjoyed it.

The book Instantes makes you reflect and helps you take charge of your life before the present is gone forever."

Published by Page Publishing, Guruji Luis F. Rivera's new book Instantes: Una Invitación a Despertar will guide individuals on how to attain inner enlightenment that inspires holistic transformation and wisdom about their life's true purpose.

Consumers who wish to achieve a deeper understanding of life can purchase Instantes: Una Invitación a Despertar in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391013/GURUJI_LUIS_F__RIVERA.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

