Guruji Luis F. Rivera's new book Reflexiones Diarias, a well-conceived tome that helps individuals improve their lifestyle through contemplation

Rivera said this about his book: " Reflexiones Diarias offers the reader simple and precise alternatives to change the lifestyle until realizing the truth hidden in the depths of the soul. It will take you through internal paths awakening the dormant consciousness, and facilitating daily decision making.

Reflexiones Diarias will help you open doors, break down walls, free yourself, and find yourself in a sincere, spontaneous, and intimate way. It will illuminate your path and enable you to reflect with a logic that goes beyond logic with love and wisdom.

Read it carefully and you will see how your inner sun will begin to shine."

Published by Page Publishing, Guruji Luis F. Rivera's new book Reflexiones Diarias allows people to unlock their inner potential through meditation that will lead them to enlightenment in life.

Consumers who wish to delve deep into the human psyche through proper self-reflection can purchase Reflexiones Diarias in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

