HOUSTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart J. Guss Injury Accident Lawyers have been committed to representing car accident victim's rights in Houston and nationwide for over 20 years. Since the firm has had such a long presence in the Houston community they have a strong passion about giving back to the community. That is why Stewart J. Guss has founded The Guss Gives Back Campaign, to give back to the community - this time helping rehabilitated dogs find their forever home.

Our founder and principal layers, Stewart J. Guss

The Guss Gives Back Campaign will highlight a new Animal Rescue center every month along with a foster dog that is looking for their forever home. By highlighting these animals, Stewart J. Guss hopes to help place "hard to place" dogs that need a supportive and loving family, all while spreading awareness of the foster organizations that house and rehabilitate these dogs.

June's Guss Gives Back organization is Houston Cares Animal Rescue, an organization that saves hundreds of animals from the Houston streets and places them in foster care until they find their forever homes.

Formerly known as Westbury CARE, Houston Cares Rescue Center started as a group of people in Westbury, a neighborhood in Houston, that grew into a community of people determined to save animals. The foster system Houston Cares has implemented allows for the rescued pets to adjust to life at home with humans while waiting to be adopted.

The two dogs featured this month are Tonks, a 3-year-old Mastiff/Cane Corso/Boxer who was found injured and pregnant, and Buddy, a senior white German Shepherd who developed paralysis at age 5. Both are currently in foster care and are looking for a forever home.

Along with spreading awareness of these dogs, Stewart J. Guss gave a donation to Houston Cares Rescue Center to continue to support their mission to save these animals.

Contact Information:

Stewart J. Guss, Injury Accident Lawyers

Ashton Bremer, Lead Digital Marketing Specialist

(281) 644-6500

[email protected]

Related Images

stewart-j-guss-injury-accident.jpg

Stewart J. Guss Injury Accident Lawyers

Our founder and principal layers, Stewart J. Guss

SOURCE Stewart J. Guss, Injury Accident Lawyers