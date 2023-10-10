Gussi Hair Wins Allure Best of Beauty Award 2023

Gussi

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gussi Hair, the multi-benefit haircare line known for professional-grade DIY smoothing and styling treatments, has received a coveted Allure Best of Beauty Award for its Mane Squeeze™ 1" Titanium & Ceramic Flat Iron. Allure awarded the tool Best Flat Iron for Dry Styling, selecting it as one of just 391 total award winners across all beauty categories, from tens of thousands of products tested.

"We are incredibly grateful to receive the beauty industry's highest honor," said Alison Romash, President of Gussi Hair. "Concepted in record time by our small and mighty independent team, having Gussi Mane Squeeze™ 1" Titanium & Ceramic Flat Iron chosen from so many esteemed products validates our hard work and relentless push for innovation."

Allure praised Gussi Mane Squeeze™ 1" Titanium & Ceramic Flat Iron for its titanium plates and ceramic heater that generate a uniform temperature and consistent styling results. The flat iron is an all-in-one tool uniquely built to perform on all hair types, textures, and styles. It features temperature ranges suitable for fine, medium, thick, or coarse and damaged hair, and has the ability to smooth, straighten, wave and curl with just one tool. It heats evenly in less than 60 seconds and delivers long-lasting results with just one pass.

Allure's Best of Beauty Awards are among the most impressive distinctions available for beauty brands and signify true product excellence, invention, and integrity. Each year, the Allure team spends several months testing beauty's biggest new launches and fan favorites to identify the absolute best and most outstanding products on the market.

Gussi Hair products are available via Amazon and GussiHair.com.

About Gussi Hair
Gussi Hair is an independent hair care brand founded to deliver the results of professional smoothing treatments in a home care range. Known for its salon-quality, formaldehyde-free DIY keratin treatment, sulfate-free keratin-infused shampoo and conditioner and professional-grade styling tools, Gussi Hair creates comfortable in-home hair styling experiences with non-toxic formulas for all hair types, textures, and tones.

