GUSSY'S BAGELS ANNOUNCES NEW PIZZERIA SERVING WHOLE PIES AND SLICES

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakland's popular Gussy's Bagels is expanding to include a pizzeria. The new pizzeria is Pittsburgh's first to feature extra-large slices for lunch and dinner, in addition to whole pies. The thin crust pizza is handmade fresh and comes in a variety of flavors including the "New Haven Tomato" made with Gussy's special tomato sauce and Pecorino Romano cheese. The "Cheese Pie" is topped off with Pecorino Romano and Mozzarella. The "Pepperoni Pie" includes crispy cups pepperoni with Pecorino Romano and Mozzarella. The "Sausage Pie" features sweet rope Italian Sausage. Finally, the Pepperoni Sausage Pie is perfect for meat lovers.

Gussy's Pizzeria's Thin Crust New Haven Whole Pie Gussy's Pizzeria Extra-Large Pepperoni Slice

Extra-large Slices and Whole Pies are available for lunch Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and for dinner Thursday-Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Carryout and Delivery only for dinner. Order online at www.GussysBagels.com, UBEREATS, or call (412) 224-2114.

Gussy's Bagels & Pizzeria is located at 3606 Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

SOURCE Gussy's Bagels & Pizzeria