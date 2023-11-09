Gust Selects FinCEN REPORT as the Exclusive Provider for Beneficial Ownership Reporting Required by the Corporate Transparency Act

FinCEN REPORT's software will help thousands of startup businesses in the Gust community comply with the Corporate Transparency Act.

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinCEN REPORT, an online beneficial ownership reporting solution, has partnered with Gust, an online resource that helps entrepreneurs start, run, and fundraise for companies, to provide their community with a comprehensive tool for uploading and managing beneficial ownership information (BOI) as required by the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). Gust is the world's largest community of entrepreneurs and early-stage investors from 192 countries—and many of Gust's startups in the U.S. will be affected by the CTA beginning January 1, 2024.

With the CTA affecting more than 30 million businesses in the U.S., FinCEN REPORT's advanced and secure BOI reporting platform, security certified by Breachlock, will be available to Gust's community of business owners and startup lawyers. Additionally, founder and CEO of FinCEN REPORT, Jonathan B. Wilson, will speak to the Gust community via webinar on November 16, 2023, to discuss the BOI reporting requirements of the CTA.

"We are proud to be Gust's choice for beneficial ownership filing, and we look forward to supporting the thousands of U.S. business owners and startups that they serve," said Wilson. "Our goal is to ensure that our software provides the easiest route for BOI submission and compliance so all involved can concentrate on growing their businesses," he added.

"After meeting with the FinCEN REPORT team, Gust is confident their solution provides the clearest path for our founders to easily meet the additional requirements imposed by the Corporate Transparency Act," said Peter Swan, CEO of Gust. "We look forward to working together to help founders keep their startups compliant and investment-ready so they can focus on growth."

Congress passed the CTA in 2020—requiring the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to build a beneficial ownership registry. FinCEN will use the registry to crack down on anonymous shell companies, which have long been the financial vehicle of choice for money launderers, terrorists, and criminals. With FinCEN REPORT, Gust's community of entrepreneurs can confidently file their BOI and comply with the CTA.

To learn more about FinCEN REPORT's BOI filing solutions for business owners and startups, please visit https://fincenreport.com/. To schedule an interview with CEO Jonathan B. Wilson, please email [email protected] or call (404)-644-2779.

