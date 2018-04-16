Gustafson Nicolai pc Files Class Action Complaint Against Simm Associates, Inc. for Violations of Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act

The lawsuit, entitled Leah Roscoe, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated vs. Simm Associates, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, was filed on March 15, 2018 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Case No. 8:18-cv-00417.

The class action lawsuit alleges that Ms. Roscoe and other putative class members were contacted directly by Simm Associates after their attorneys had informed Simm Associates in writing to cease and desist all direct communications with the class members, a clear violation of the FDCPA. If found liable, Simm Associates could be responsible for paying $500,000 to the class, plus attorneys' fees and costs.

Gustafson Nicolai pc can be reached through its principals, Adam C. Nicolai or Ryan Gustafon: 310.361.0787; acn@gnlawpc.com; jrg@gnlawpc.com. Messrs. Nicolai and Gustafson are investigating this matter further and are interested in speaking to anyone adversely impacted by Simm Associates or who otherwise have knowledge of the matter.

