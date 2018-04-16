Gustafson Nicolai pc Files Class Action Complaint Against Simm Associates, Inc. for Violations of Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act

News provided by

Gustafson Nicolai pc

10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gustafson Nicolai pc, a full-service law firm based in Los Angeles, California and specializing in civil and business litigation, recently filed a Class Action Complaint against debt collection agency Simm Associates, Inc., for violations of the Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA).

The lawsuit, entitled Leah Roscoe, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated vs. Simm Associates, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, was filed on March 15, 2018 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Case No. 8:18-cv-00417.

The class action lawsuit alleges that Ms. Roscoe and other putative class members were contacted directly by Simm Associates after their attorneys had informed Simm Associates in writing to cease and desist all direct communications with the class members, a clear violation of the FDCPA.  If found liable, Simm Associates could be responsible for paying $500,000 to the class, plus attorneys' fees and costs.

Gustafson Nicolai pc can be reached through its principals, Adam C. Nicolai or Ryan Gustafon: 310.361.0787; acn@gnlawpc.comjrg@gnlawpc.com.  Messrs. Nicolai and Gustafson are investigating this matter further and are interested in speaking to anyone adversely impacted by Simm Associates or who otherwise have knowledge of the matter.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gustafson-nicolai-pc-files-class-action-complaint-against-simm-associates-inc-for-violations-of-federal-fair-debt-collection-practices-act-300629352.html

SOURCE Gustafson Nicolai pc

Related Links

http://www.gnlawpc.com

Also from this source

Dec 04, 2017, 09:15 ET Gustafson Nicolai pc Files Sixth Apple iPhone 6 Explosion...

Nov 20, 2017, 09:15 ET Gustafson Nicolai pc Files Three More Apple iPhone 6 Explosion...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Gustafson Nicolai pc Files Class Action Complaint Against Simm Associates, Inc. for Violations of Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act

News provided by

Gustafson Nicolai pc

10:00 ET