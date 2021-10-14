Gustave & cie presents "Jules", its new automatic 24-hour single-hand watch

News provided by

GUSTAVE & cie

Oct 14, 2021, 09:00 ET

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gustave & cie is a watch company founded in 2014 by two friends from university, Guillaume Rémond and Timothée Barbier. With their collections of single-hand watches, the two design enthusiasts made their philosophy of not letting time control your life a tangible reality.

Today, the French watch company Gustave & cie presents Jules, its new model and the brand's first automatic watch. 

Gustave & cie presents "Jules", its new automatic 24-hour single-hand watch
Gustave & cie presents "Jules", its new automatic 24-hour single-hand watch

The Jules watch is assembled, prepared and inspected in France, from Besançon to Paris.

For this new collection, Gustave & cie have chosen a collaborative financing campaign on Kickstarter. Pre-orders are available from €550 from 8am on 29th October.

The first deliveries of the Jules watch will be mid-December 2021.

https://www.gustave-et-cie.fr/jules/

THE JULES COLLECTION: AN AUTOMATIC WATCH WITH A 24-HOUR DIAL

This collection pays tribute to famous French writer and navigator Jules Verne. It boasts a combination of unprecedented features in the watchmaking world:

  • 24-hour automatic
  • single-hand
  • inner GMT bezel
  • waterproof to 200 metres

The dial is available in three colours: navy blue to evoke the sea, black to reflect its depths and white like the foam on breaking waves. 

Each watch comes with two straps hand-made in Besançon in the Gustave & cie workshops. The first "tropic" strap is in rubber and the second in plant-based leather or canvas (made from recycled plastic from the sea). These straps are made in France, are available in several colours and are interchangeable. 

Gustave & cie has produced a classic yet contemporary watch that is perfect for every situation, every day.

  • Jules watch 
  • 24-hour automatic 
  • Single-hand 
  • Inner bezel: double time zone
  • Waterproof to 200 metres 
  • Russian movement 
  • Compass function with the sun 
  • Assembled in France in Besançon
  • Strap made in France 
  • Rounded sapphire crystal
  • Interchangeable strap 
  • Comes with a second waterproof silicone strap

Retail price: 759 euros

Kickstarter price:  Super early bird: 550 euros / Early bird: 590 euros / Kickstarter contributors: 620 euros

Léa CHENU
[email protected]

SOURCE GUSTAVE & cie