Gustave Roussy Deploys GrayOS to Orchestrate Patient Pathways in Radiation Therapy

MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Gray, developer of the GrayOS care orchestration platform, announced last week during ESTRO the deployment of its solution at Gustave Roussy, the leading cancer center in France and Europe. This deployment makes Gustave Roussy the first European institution to deploy GrayOS to optimize its radiation therapy operations.

More than 4,200 patients were treated by Gustave Roussy's radiation therapy department in 2025, representing more than 50,000 sessions delivered by a team of 150 healthcare professionals.

GrayOS interfaces with the institution's existing systems (MOSAIQ and DxCare) to continuously optimize radiation therapy appointment planning, accounting for clinical constraints, available resources, and the department's operational rules. The goal is to reduce patient wait times, optimize machine utilization, and relieve teams of manual coordination work.

"Radiation therapy becomes more precise, more individualized, and more integrated with other therapeutic modalities every year. This evolution, which directly benefits patients, also generates operational complexity that existing tools no longer absorb adequately. By deploying GrayOS, we are choosing an infrastructure capable of evolving at the pace of our discipline and our volumes, and one that allows our teams to focus on what matters most: the quality of care delivered to each patient."

– Professor Éric Deutsch, Head of the Radiotherapy Department at Gustave Roussy.

This deployment is part of Gustave Roussy's 2030 Institutional Strategic Plan, which aims to modernize patient pathways, improve multidisciplinary coordination, and equip the institution with the tools needed to absorb continuously evolving care volumes and complexity.

Institutions deploying GrayOS report a 5 to 15% increase in the number of patients treated with constant resources, smoother management of care trajectories, and an 80% reduction in time spent on appointment coordination. These results come from impact analyses validated by the deploying institutions.

About Gray

Gray supports cancer centers facing the growing complexity of care delivery. Its technology, GrayOS, is the first care orchestration platform dedicated to oncology. Integrating with existing clinical systems, including MOSAIQ, ARIA, Epic, and Cerner, the technology continuously optimizes the capacity-demand equation across care trajectories. Deployed in cancer centers across North America and Europe, GrayOS enables institutions to optimize resource utilization, reduce administrative burden, and improve access to care. GrayOS is available worldwide.

Media Contact

Raphaèle Piot-Rolland, Vice President of Operations

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SOURCE Gray Oncology Solutions