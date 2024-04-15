GUSTAVO LOPEZ REVEALS NEW VENTURE GLOBALATINO MUSIC PARTNERS

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin music entertainment power player Gustavo Lopez has launched a new, full service, independent, multi-media, music entertainment company -- Globalatino Music Partners, it was announced today by Mr. Lopez. It encompasses, label services, artist management, publishing, branding, distribution, acquisitions, touring, content creation and strategic marketing. This important company leverages Gustavo Lopez and his team's unprecedented track record, experience, and entrepreneurial drive to create what is sure to become the gold standard in supporting artists and their careers. Mr. Lopez is Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Globalatino already has assembled a best in class portfolio of companies with an expert team of renowned industry executives who will work with Mr. Lopez in this groundbreaking venture. These include:

The acquisition of a majority stake in Cigol Music, the label home to Colombian breakout superstar Blessd who is currently sitting at the top of multiple global charts. Carlos Núñez, formerly of Talento Uno, will serve as Partner and EVP of Cigol.

ReLo-Co Music, a brand new record label, is owned by Globalatino in association with proven hit maker Alejandro Reglero. Reglero, formerly of Sony Music Latin and Saban Music Latin, will serve as Partner and CEO of ReLo-Co.

Warner Music Latina has entered into an innovative arrangement with Globalatino for distribution and marketing services for selected artists. The deal, which launches with Blessd and hit making duo DeMasters, will include more in the pipeline to be announced shortly.

GUAU Talent Connect, a division of Globalatino, specializes in brand partnerships and is dedicated to connecting rising artists to top brands. Augusto Mendoza, formerly with Sony Music Latin will lead this division.

Strat-Viz, a division of Globalatino, oversees all strategic marketing and content creation and will be led by Rodolfo Rodriguez, formerly with Saban Music Latin.

TuStreams, Latin music's preeminent independent content and distribution company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Globalatino. This partnership will superserve up-and-coming acts with world-class specialized distribution and monetization.

Regarding the launch of the company, Gustavo Lopez commented, "Over the years, I've been privileged to work with some of the most important artists in Latin music, enjoying tremendous success in diverse genres from reggaeton to musica mexicana. Everything I've learned has now come together at Globalatino. Most recently working alongside entertainment visionary, Haim Saban, added to my lifelong commitment to artist development. At Globalatino we're 100% dedicated to superserving our artists. We have the executive team, the expertise, the relationships, and the funding to help artists accomplish their dreams – whether they need a strategic partner, a record label, management, distribution, publishing, branding, marketing, or all of the above, we are there for them."

Globalatino Music Partners represents the next step in Mr Lopez' career. For over 21 years he worked at Universal Music Group, spearheading the explosion of the company's Latin growth. Starting at the distribution company as a young executive. he built UMG's Latin sales force and made pioneering distribution deals with leaders in tropical, salsa, rock en Espanol and pop. Later, he formed Machete Music for UMG and, as Founder and President, established the first ever major-backed Latin urban label, launching the careers of Daddy Yankee, Hector El Father, and Wisin & Yandel, among others. With UMG's acquisition of Univision Music Group, he was named the President of Fonovisa Records and Disa Records, the biggest and most important regional Mexican music labels in the world, and worked with a roster of top artists which included Los Tigres Del Norte, Marco Antonio Solis, Banda El Recodo, Jenny Rivera and Los Angeles Azules, to name a few. For his next move, he left UMG to create Talento Uno Music—which would be acquired by entertainment mogul and philanthropist Haim Saban. Mr. Lopez was then appointed by Mr. Saban as CEO of Saban Music Latin where he spent five years building and leading the company before being acquired by Virgin Music, a division of UMG.

Among a myriad of career highlights, Gustavo Lopez has been recognized by Billboard's "40 under 40", and was five times named Billboard Latin Power Player, Billboard Indie Player, as well as Billboard Branding Power Player. In 2023 Creative Community for Peace honored Mr Lopez as an Ambassador of Peace alongside Ezekiel Lewis, Liev Schreiber, Kat Graham and Aaron Rosenberg.

"What makes Globalatino Music Partners unique is our reach in every aspect of the fast moving Latin space," Mr. Lopez continued. "Every member of the team brings an expertise second to none in their areas, and a burning passion to help artists reach their true potential. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities ahead."

Be on the lookout for more news and announcements from Globalatino Music Partners soon.

SOURCE Globalatino Music Partners