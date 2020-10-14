Gustavus Adolphus College Board of Trustees Approves Racial Justice Resolution

SAINT PETER, Minn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gustavus Adolphus College Board of Trustees has unanimously passed a resolution affirming the College's commitment to Racial Justice and Inclusion and outlined a three-year vision for work related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracist efforts.

The resolution is unique in Gustavus history as an explicit public endorsement of the College's commitment to racial justice by the Board of Trustees. It represents both an official stamp of approval by the College's governing body and a commitment by the Board to undertake its own steps to confront issues of racial injustice through education and evaluation of the College's policies and procedures.

"We are in full support of the College's work to create a more inclusive campus climate where all people feel included and benefit from our exceptional educational environment," Board of Trustees Chair Scott Anderson '89 said. "This work will impact the entire Gustavus community, from students to staff and faculty members to the Board of Trustees. Each of us has a responsibility to do our part to advance the College's commitment to racial justice and inclusion."

The vision will move the institution toward a more just community where all feel a sense of belonging, while continuing a 158-year tradition of delivering an exceptional education in a safe and equitable environment. In addition to measures outlined in the College's announcement in June , the Racial Justice and Inclusion goals will include a review of policies, practices, and procedures and undertake a community-wide, comprehensive training and development continuum.

The President's Council on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (PCDEI) will drive this strategic effort while the Center for Inclusive Excellence will implement a broader range of programs and initiatives. The College aims to build alignment for Racial Justice and Inclusion work across the greater Gustavus community to better achieve broad involvement, ongoing results, and long-term sustainability.

Moving forward, the Board will determine the necessary financial investment to support both its resolution and the three-year action plan. These funds will be used to specifically invest in subject matter experts, programs, training, education, naming conventions, marketing, communications, dedicated staff, and additional space. The Board recognizes that future funding needs may evolve as the College continues to work through the Racial Justice and Inclusion strategies and tactics.

"We must challenge assumptions, examine policies, practices, and procedures, and consciously commit to actions that create positive change," President Rebecca Bergman said. "I truly believe there has never been a time like the present for systemic change that will make a difference for generations to come. The entire Gustavus community is invited to join us in this work."

