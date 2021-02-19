Gustavus Adolphus College Announces $60 Million Expansion And Renovation Of Wellness And Athletic Facility

SAINT PETER, Minn., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gustavus Adolphus College Board of Trustees approved the beginning of construction on an ambitious $60 million expansion and renovation of Lund Center, the College's wellness and athletic facility, at the group's winter meeting last week. Gustavus plans to break ground on the project as soon as the soil thaws this spring.

"The Lund Center expansion and renovation will give Gustavus one of the top small-college wellness and athletic facilities in the nation and provide a cutting-edge academic home for our Department of Health and Exercise Science and Athletic Training Program," Gustavus President Rebecca Bergman said.

"There's a tremendous sense of excitement among our students, faculty, and staff," Director of Athletics Tom Brown said. "We look forward to providing expanded health and wellness facilities for all members of the Gustavus community while also building on the College's 120-year tradition of excellence in athletics."

The greenlight to begin construction comes one year after Trustees approved a plan to move forward with the development of construction documents.

"The fact that we are able to begin on schedule despite the uncertainty of the last year speaks volumes about the generosity and vision of our donors, the hard work of our planning team, and our valued partnership with BWBR Architects and Kraus-Anderson Construction," Bergman said.

The 12-month Phase I of the expansion and renovation project will focus on a 72,000 square-foot addition that will include fitness facilities utilized by all members of the Gustavus community such as expanded cardio and weight room spaces, locker room renovations, and new office spaces. Phase II is expected to begin immediately afterwards, with the conclusion of the entire project by early 2023. The completed facility will total approximately 330,000 square feet.

Highlights of the multiphase project include:

wellness facilities that will more than triple in size and include expanded weight room, cardio, and group fitness spaces;

a new academic wing housing improved classrooms, faculty offices, and a 118-seat lecture hall;

a Human Performance Lab that will more than double in size, supporting student research and hands-on learning in exercise science and athletic training programs;

a new 53,000 square foot field house with synthetic turf that will add all-season practice, exercise, and recreation space for multiple varsity sports, club teams, intramural leagues, and general student use;

state-of-the-art locker rooms that will provide best-in-class spaces for students, employees, and varsity athletic teams.

The Lund Center improvements come on the heels of the Nobel Hall of Science expansion and renovation project, which concluded in August 2020. Both building projects represent major outcomes of Show the World, the College's $225 million comprehensive campaign that was announced in September 2019.

The College has already received over $32 million in gifts and commitments that will underwrite the cost of Phase I of the Lund Center project. Fundraising continues as the College seeks to raise a total of $60 million for the expansion and renovation.

"The Lund Center project is a testament to the continued momentum at Gustavus," Vice President for Advancement Thomas W. Young '88 said. "In collaboration with Gustavus alumni, family, and friends, we are building an even brighter tomorrow for current and future Gusties. We look forward to continuing these partnerships as we complete our fundraising for Phase II."

