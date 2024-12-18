GUSTIN LAW FIRM HONORED FOR #1 DRUNK DRIVER SETTLEMENT IN HARRIS COUNTY

"When our clients are hurt by drunk drivers, we expect nothing less than every dollar of the insurance money available." Post this

"Drunk drivers put us all at risk of serious injury or death. Although intoxicated drivers usually face criminal penalties, their injured victims must rely on the civil justice system to recover their past and future medical bills, lost earnings, physical impairment and mental anguish," said Charlie Gustin, managing partner of Gustin Law Firm. "When our clients are hurt by drunk drivers, we advise them to accept nothing less than every dollar of the insurance money available."

TopVerdict.com recognizes law firms and attorneys who have obtained one of the highest jury verdicts, settlements or bench awards in a particular jurisdiction. Gustin Law Firm was also recognized for securing a Top 100 Texas Injury Settlement in 2023. The full list of honorees can be found here: https://topverdict.com/lists/2023/texas/number-1-settlements-counties

About Gustin Law Firm: We are an experienced civil litigation law firm with a demonstrated history of success in personal injury and first-party property insurance disputes. Our skills in litigation, motion practice, case strategy and settlement negotiation ensure our clients receive top-notch legal representation and client service. To learn more, visit: www.gustin.law.

