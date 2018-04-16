Gusto® Point of Sale Adds Punchh® To Best-Of-Breed Partners

"Loyalty and CRM are becoming an increasingly important part of a restaurant's marketing strategies, and we are proud to have Punchh as a partner to help facilitate in these areas," states Amir Hudda, Gusto's CEO. "When fast-casual brands sign with Gusto, they can be confident that our API-first architecture enables seamless integrations with industry leaders such as Punchh. This, in turn, empowers our clients to build best-of-breed technology ecosystems that best meet their needs and deliver results."

With a focus on fast-casual and quick-service restaurants, Gusto is committed to helping its clients deliver unparalleled guest experiences. Gusto clients using Punchh's services can engage with customers across all channels, including POS, kiosk, mobile and web platforms, and emerging restaurant technologies. Gusto receives vital data and reporting from Puunch, allowing users to predict and act on consumer behavior to drive strategic decisions and increase sales. For example, SaladworksTM- the leading salad-centric franchise brand and a current client- utilizes the Gusto open application program interfaces (APIs) paired with Punchh to enhance their customer engagement strategy.

California-based Punchh supports more than 100 brands, including a number of leading global chains, and reaches 35 million consumers worldwide. Their innovation and expertise in the digital marketing space has garnered them a position as a market leader and valued partner with Gusto.

"Gusto consistently leads the restaurant industry in terms of forward-thinking technology development and integration," said Sastry Penumarthy, Co-Founder and Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships for Punchh. "This partnership allows Gusto customers to understand and intelligently engage with their own patrons on a personal level that has been previously unachievable at scale. Ultimately, we want every Punchh customer to have a personal relationship with each and every person in their restaurant from the moment they step through the door, because relationships drive revenue."

About Gusto ® Point of Sale

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Gusto® Point of Sale (POS) offers restaurant operators an industry leading cloud-deployed, enterprise platform. The product has a robust set of integrated solutions with leading fast casual restaurant industry partners. Whether it is conversational ordering that reduces errors and throughput, an enterprise design to allow for management of one store or thousands, or enabling order acceptance from multiple channels, leading fast-casual chains choose Gusto to power their businesses. Learn more about Gusto at gustofb.com.

About Punchh ®

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Punchh® is the world leader in innovative digital marketing products for brick and mortar retailers, combining AI and machine learning technologies, mobile-first expertise, and Omni-Channel communications designed to dramatically increase lifetime customer value. Leading global chains in the restaurant, health and beauty sectors rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships at every stage, from anonymous, to known, to brand loyalists, including more than 100 different chains representing more than $12 billion in annual spend. For more information, visit Punchh.com.

