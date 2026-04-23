Gusto Reaches 500,000 Customers and Unveils Nearly 75 New Features for Small Businesses

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy and they deserve technology that works as hard as they do," said Josh Reeves, Co-founder and CEO of Gusto. "Crossing 500,000 customers isn't just a milestone — it's a mandate. Every one of those businesses is counting on us to be their partner on critical parts of helping them run their business, including getting payroll right every time, surfacing the right tax credit at the right moment, setting up health insurance correctly for their child, helping them manage a cash flow challenge, and much more. We obsess over helping small businesses and we strive every day to improve Gusto for our customers."

Gusto's Spring Showcase features updates across many parts of the Gusto product, including payroll, financials, benefits, and HR.

Key highlights include:

Payroll Without the Busywork

Payroll is the one thing that can never be late and never be wrong. Gusto's new features remove unnecessary steps and catch errors before they happen:

Automated Payment Routing — When an employee switches bank accounts after a failed payroll deposit, Gusto automatically detects the failure and reroutes the payment to the new account, with no manual intervention required.

— When an employee switches bank accounts after a failed payroll deposit, Gusto automatically detects the failure and reroutes the payment to the new account, with no manual intervention required. Assisted Payroll Prep — Gusto compares each payroll run against historical data and flags anomalies — missing entries, unusual amounts, or potential mistakes — before a run is submitted.

— Gusto compares each payroll run against historical data and flags anomalies — missing entries, unusual amounts, or potential mistakes — before a run is submitted. Automated Contractor Payments — Businesses can schedule contractor payments in advance, eliminating last-minute manual entries and providing greater predictability for both the business and its contractors.

"Gusto is a partner in our success and our ability to run our business. Small businesses — whether it's a coffee shop, yoga studio, or clothing store — are the heartbeat of a city. We need partners like Gusto in order to keep our doors open." — Joel Schneider, Co-founder, Take Care Yoga Studio

Financial Insights That Drive Better Decisions

Gusto is giving small business owners and their accountants clearer, more actionable financial intelligence:

Gusto Money Dashboard — A new consolidated view of previous payroll amounts, upcoming costs, and live bank account balances, featuring a real-time "safe-to-pay" signal that shows whether a business is on track to make upcoming payroll on time and in full.

— A new consolidated view of previous payroll amounts, upcoming costs, and live bank account balances, featuring a real-time "safe-to-pay" signal that shows whether a business is on track to make upcoming payroll on time and in full. Gusto Pro Opportunities — Accountants receive personalized, timely recommendations for each client — from flagging retirement mandates to surfacing workers' comp opportunities and estimating R&D tax credits.

— Accountants receive personalized, timely recommendations for each client — from flagging retirement mandates to surfacing workers' comp opportunities and estimating R&D tax credits. Expanded Tax Credits — Gusto automatically reviews payroll and benefits data to estimate maximum eligible credits and generate ready-to-file documents, including a redesigned interactive R&D estimate calculator and two new credits: the FICA Tips Tax Credit and the 401(k) Tax Credit.

— Gusto automatically reviews payroll and benefits data to estimate maximum eligible credits and generate ready-to-file documents, including a redesigned interactive R&D estimate calculator and two new credits: the FICA Tips Tax Credit and the 401(k) Tax Credit. S Corp Election with AI-Guided Advisory — An expert-trained AI advisor on Gusto walks solopreneurs through IRS Form 2553 to determine S corp eligibility and model potential tax savings.

— An expert-trained AI advisor on Gusto walks solopreneurs through IRS Form 2553 to determine S corp eligibility and model potential tax savings. AI-Powered Benefits Package Optimization — Gusto advisors provide personalized plan recommendations supported by AI-driven insights on cost, coverage, and provider preferences, with dental and vision benchmarks showing how a company's offerings compare to similar businesses.

"Thinking about managing payroll was probably the biggest barrier for our little fledgling LLC — it was intimidating to me. It was clear Gusto was the winner. It made everything so easy for us, and Gusto really took it from there. It made it a piece of cake." – Dr. Lisa Swanson, Cofounder, Skincredible Podcast and Board Certified Dermatologist

Run Your Business From Anywhere

Small business doesn't happen between nine and five, or in one place. Gusto is built to meet owners where they are:

ChatGPT, Claude, and Slack Integrations — Gusto connects payroll and business data directly into AI-powered workflows. Owners and admins can ask questions, analyze trends, and get answers using natural language — and eligible customers can run payroll directly from the chat.

— Gusto connects payroll and business data directly into AI-powered workflows. Owners and admins can ask questions, analyze trends, and get answers using natural language — and eligible customers can run payroll directly from the chat. Redesigned Mobile Expenses — Employees can snap a receipt, submit an expense, and track reimbursement status in seconds within the Gusto mobile app. Admins can review and approve with equal ease, accelerating reimbursements and giving finance teams real-time spend visibility.

— Employees can snap a receipt, submit an expense, and track reimbursement status in seconds within the Gusto mobile app. Admins can review and approve with equal ease, accelerating reimbursements and giving finance teams real-time spend visibility. Expanded Gusto Mobile App — New access to compliance dashboards, tax tasks, and reporting tools puts more of the business in owners' pockets.

— New access to compliance dashboards, tax tasks, and reporting tools puts more of the business in owners' pockets. Remote I-9 Verification — Available directly in Gusto, with guided form completion, E-Verify integration, and authorized representative verification for distributed teams.

— Available directly in Gusto, with guided form completion, E-Verify integration, and authorized representative verification for distributed teams. Gusto + Karbon Integration — Connects Gusto Pro with Karbon's practice management platform to automatically create payroll work items, sync pay schedule dates, and surface real-time task statuses — eliminating tool-switching for accounting firms every pay period.

For more on Gusto's Spring Showcase and 500,000 customer milestone, click here and here.

About Gusto

Gusto is the leading partner for small businesses, helping them with a wide variety of critical tasks, including payroll, health benefits, tax credits, compliance, 401k, HR, and much more. Gusto serves over 500,000 small businesses across the US, and is on a multi-decade journey to grow the small business economy with technology and heart.

Media Contact:

Abby Vandenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Gusto, Inc.