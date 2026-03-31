Gut Health Breakthrough: InfiniFiber Launches As The World's Most Scientifically Advanced Fiber Supplement

TEMPE, Ariz., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 95 percent of Americans not getting enough fiber in their diet, and colorectal cancer now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in adults under 50 in the United States, there has never been a greater need for Americans to take their dietary fiber intake seriously. Access to scientifically formulated fiber supplements plays an important role in helping Americans make more informed decisions about their diet. Nootropics Depot is responding to that need with the launch of InfiniFiber, a 12-ingredient synbiotic system engineered to help close the fiber gap and support gut, metabolic, immune and overall long-term health. InfiniFiber combines eleven distinct fibers with a targeted probiotic to deliver a controlled spectrum of fermentation speeds and short-chain fatty acid production throughout the digestive tract.

InfiniFiber Advanced Synbiotic Fiber by Nootropics Depot InfiniFiber’s multi‑fiber blend is engineered to stagger fermentation from the proximal to distal colon, delivering fast, medium, and slow SCFA release where different gut regions need it most. InfiniFiber’s multi-layer prebiotic system targets specific gut microbes and short-chain fatty acids to deliver precision microbiome support throughout the colon.

Most fiber products on the market deliver between 4 grams and 6 grams of dietary fiber per serving. InfiniFiber contains 12 grams of dietary fiber per serving, which is almost half of your entire day's recommended minimum. However, taking 12 grams from a single source like psyllium husk can cause side effects for many people, leading them to stop taking fiber supplements altogether. This is because your digestive system is a complex mixture of probiotic species that are all fed by different types of fiber sources. Unfortunately, most fiber formulas on the market are built around a single source, with little consideration for how different bacterial species require different substrates. When you take these standard fiber products, they break down too fast, causing a sudden burst of gas, a spike of bloating, and a very short window of benefit. Then the process is over, and the bacteria that need fuel the most never get fed. Nootropics Depot went back to the drawing board and studied the complexity of the microbiome, creating a product with 11 different fiber sources, all suited to feeding the complex mixture of bacteria in your GI tract. Your gut isn't one environment; it is a series of them, and it needs to be fed appropriately.

InfiniFiber delivers a 50:50 blend of soluble and insoluble fibers, hitting that near-perfect ratio for comprehensive GI support. However, the solubility of the fiber only tells part of the story. What also matters is the fermentable ratio of the blend. InfiniFiber delivers an optimized 75:25 ratio of fermentable to non-fermentable fiber. This ensures that you are feeding the beneficial probiotics in your system while also providing structure to your stool. The system is built around four distinct fermentation speeds, heavily weighted toward slow and moderate fermenting fibers to extend fermentation across the mid-to-distal colon, reducing gas spikes and helping maintain consistent digestive comfort. One of the star ingredients is Solnul RS2 resistant potato starch, which is a unique fiber source that is highly fermentable to good bacteria while also being insoluble. This is what is meant by "resistant" starch: it resists digestion and spreads its fermentation out over longer periods. It is a key fiber source that reaches the difficult‑to‑address distal colon more effectively than many common fibers.

Unlike conventional fiber supplements that yield a generic short-chain fatty acid profile, InfiniFiber is calibrated to produce a balanced mix of propionate, butyrate, and acetate. The blend emphasizes propionate-supporting fibers such as pea fiber and larch arabinogalactan, targeting a propionate ratio of approximately 25–28 percent versus the 15–20 percent typically observed in standard formulas. This propionate ratio better supports satiety signaling and lipid metabolism while maintaining butyrate and acetate output for gut barrier and systemic energy needs. A 2024 study published in Gut Microbes by researchers at Purdue University and TNO found that systematically designed fiber mixtures outperformed single fibers in supporting beneficial bacterial taxa across all donors, produced synergistically higher SCFA levels beyond what individual fibers could achieve, and elicited far more consistent gut microbiota responses across individuals, with certain beneficial taxa only promoted when fibers were combined and not by any single fiber alone (Cantu-Jungles et al., 2024). This is why using 11 different sources of fiber is key to maintaining microbial diversity in the GI tract. It is about feeding your diversity, not simply getting total fiber amounts.

InfiniFiber also incorporates LactoSpore (Heyndrickxia coagulans MTCC 5856), a unique probiotic strain selected for its ability to survive stomach acid, germinate in the colon, and cross-feed butyrate-producing bacteria via lactic acid output. Randomized controlled trials on this strain have reported improvements in bloating, gut inflammation-related symptoms, and mood measures. Synbiotic combinations of targeted probiotics with prebiotic fibers have been shown to outperform either component alone across digestion and mood effects. LactoSpore behaves differently from typical Lactobacillus or Bifidobacterium probiotics. It exists as a dormant spore when ingested, germinates transiently in the intestine to carry out its functions, and then clears. Current data suggest it acts transiently and does not permanently colonize or displace your native microbiome. This transient pattern is actually what makes it well‑suited for daily use: you can obtain its day‑to‑day benefits while helping maintain the diversity and balance of your existing microbiome.

"We are watching two trends move in the wrong direction at the same time: most people are not getting enough fiber, and serious conditions like colorectal cancer are rising in younger adults," said Paul Eftang, CEO of Nootropics Depot. "With InfiniFiber, our team set out to rethink fiber from the ground up, building a system that reflects how the gut actually works, balancing fermentation speeds, short-chain fatty acid outputs, and synbiotic synergy rather than optimizing for a single metric. Quality is everything for us, and that includes designing fibers that match the complexity of the modern gut."

InfiniFiber is manufactured in a state-of-the-art cGMP-certified facility in Tempe, Arizona. Each batch is tested by a third-party ISO-accredited analytical laboratory using the latest AOAC 2022.01 methodology, the gold standard for accurate dietary fiber quantification, to ensure the most accurate fiber results possible. The product is available directly from Nootropics Depot's website as part of the company's broader portfolio of nootropics, dietary supplements, functional mushrooms, and plant extracts.

About Nootropics Depot

Nootropics Depot is a leading supplement company setting benchmark standards for quality and transparency in the industry. Founded in 2013, Nootropics Depot's mission has been to educate consumers on the science behind dietary supplements and to advance the lab testing and quality control standards of the industry. Its stance is that consumers should be able to trust the products they buy and that the brands selling those products have a duty to ensure they are using modern, validated science. Nootropics Depot offers a wide range of high-quality cognitive enhancement and general health supplements. The company's commitment to quality and transparency is evident in its rigorous testing procedures, easily accessible Certificates of Analysis (COAs), and lab testing results available on every product page. In addition, it has formed a Scientific Advisory Board with board-certified doctors, PhD researchers, and botanists to ensure that consumers can trust that scientific rigor is being upheld in everything it does. Nootropics Depot's newly redesigned website features a user-friendly interface and includes an innovative quiz to help beginners find the right supplements for their needs. With partnerships with third-party labs and collaboration with the Future Nutra Foundation, Nootropics Depot continues to push the boundaries of supplement quality and consumer education. For more information about Nootropics Depot's products and its commitment to transparency, visit nootropicsdepot.com.

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