Gut Health Gets an Upgrade: Good Bacteria Launches First Rotating Synbiotic to Rewild the Gut

Doctor-formulated and research-backed, the 28-day system adapts weekly to expand microbial diversity and strengthen whole-body resilience.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Bacteria , a new wellness brand redefining gut health, officially launches today with the first doctor-formulated, 28-day rotating synbiotic. Inspired by the diverse microbial inputs of nature, the system introduces a new formulation each week — clinically studied probiotic strains paired with three types of diverse prebiotic fibers and a postbiotic — designed to expand microbial diversity, strengthen gut barrier integrity, and build resilience across the body's systems.

Unlike conventional probiotics that deliver the same strains every day, Good Bacteria embraces movement. Its four-phase rotation mirrors the natural variety of a fermented-food-rich diet, broadening microbial inputs and preventing the stagnation of static, strain-specific formulations. This dynamic, systems-based approach reflects a core principle of ecosystems everywhere: diversity as the foundation of resilience.

Founded by Anabel González after her transformative postpartum recovery, Good Bacteria reflects the intersection of lived experience and scientific rigor. "Becoming a mother made me rethink everything I was putting in my body," said González. "Postpartum, I saw firsthand how gut health influences not just recovery, but also energy, mood, and resilience. Good Bacteria came from that realization: when the gut is in balance, you can show up as yourself again."

Good Bacteria was developed in collaboration with Dr. Leigh Frame, PhD, MHS, a Johns Hopkins doctor and expert in nutrition, immunology, and the gut microbiome. "Our gut is not static, so our solutions shouldn't be either," said Dr. Frame. "By rotating strains and fibers, Good Bacteria reflects the natural dynamism of the microbiome. This systems-based approach supports adaptation, strengthens the gut barrier, and builds resilience across digestion, immunity, and mental well-being."

Made with non-GMO ingredients and free from fillers, sweeteners, or artificial additives, Good Bacteria reimagines the daily supplement as a living system — rotating, adaptive, and aligned with nature's intelligence.

Good Bacteria launches today, September 30, 2025, and is available by subscription for $58/month at itsgoodbacteria.com and on Instagram at @itsgoodbacteria .

