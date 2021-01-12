Gut-Health Nutrition Brand Muniq Raises $8.2M Series A

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muniq, the innovative consumer health and food-tech brand created by Marc Washington, founder and CEO of Uplifting Results Labs, announced today the close of a $8.2M Series A investment round. The round was led by Alpha Edison, Acre Venture Partners, and other strategic investors including former NBA all-star and investor Baron Davis, and founder of SimplyProtein Cathy Richards. The new investors join The Production Board, a venture foundry which led the seed round.

Muniq uses "food as medicine" to harness the power of the gut microbiome to effectively address prevalent chronic health conditions. Muniq launched its line of prebiotic nutritional shakes in May of 2020, and since then numerous customers have experienced life-changing results, including significantly improved blood sugar control and A1C levels, and weight loss. After generating strong early traction with a highly-engaged community of users, the company added new funding to expand its portfolio of health-transforming products, advance clinical research, build the internal team, and amplify brand awareness.

"I created Muniq in honor of my late sister, Monica, who suffered from diabetes and other chronic health issues," says Washington, Muniq founder and experienced nutrition and wellness executive. "It's always been my aspiration to help people regain control over underlying conditions, with products that can literally transform their health and that actually taste good. I'm inspired every time I hear about the life-changing impact Muniq is having on our customers' lives. And personally, as a Black founder, I am passionate about Muniq being part of the solution to help address the vast health disparities affecting Black and Brown communities."

Muniq's nutritional shakes are formulated with scientifically-proven ingredients including prebiotic resistant starch, that can dramatically improve blood sugar control, weight management, digestive health, and more. Additionally, Muniq has created a hyper-engaged community of 'Muniq Lifers' supporting each other on their health journeys. Every day loyal customers share heartfelt testimonials about the transformative results they are experiencing with Muniq, often after countless efforts over the years that failed to deliver results.

"Muniq has established a solid foundation in science and efficacy based on the rapidly emerging clinical research on the gut microbiome. The life-changing results experienced by Muniq customers exemplify the brand's vast potential to address some of the most pressing health epidemics of our time," says Nate Redmond, Managing Partner at Alpha Edison. "Marc is a mission-oriented and visionary leader and we're excited to support Muniq in building a better and healthier world."

Muniq shakes are offered in five flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla Creme, Mocha Latte, Vegan Vanilla, and Vegan Chocolate, and come in a variety of serving sizes. Muniq is currently available for purchase nationwide exclusively through the brand's website, muniqlife.com . After receiving an overwhelmingly positive response to its products since launch, the Muniq team remains dedicated to becoming a trusted resource for anyone looking for natural ways to regain control over their health from chronic health conditions.

About Muniq:

Muniq, an LA-based consumer health and food-tech brand transforming health through the gut created by Uplifting Results Labs, helps people regain control of their health from the inside out with breakthrough science-based nutrition solutions. Muniq's patent-pending line of nutritional shakes effectively feed your gut with resistant starch, a powerful prebiotic fiber, to promote a healthy gut microbiome, improve the body's natural ability to manage blood sugar, satisfy hunger, strengthen immunity, and more. Muniq was selected as a winner for the 2020 Natural Products Expo NEXTY Awards in the "Best New Product Supporting a Healthy Microbiome" category. For more information, visit their website at muniqlife.com .

SOURCE Muniq

Related Links

https://www.muniqlife.com/

