Gutenberg Wins Platinum & Gold Hermes Creative Awards 2019

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gutenberg, an award-winning global integrated digital marketing communications firm, was awarded Platinum and Gold Hermes Creative Awards. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional materials and emerging technologies.

Gutenberg was recognized for wins in the following categories:

Platinum Award: Mphasis StayAhead campaign

Gold Award: Mphasis re-brand, logo design

Mphasis selected Gutenberg to help position Mphasis as an applied tech, energetic, nimble, insurgent and futuristic technology company; that helps elevate businesses through next-generation cognitive and cloud solutions. The new logo depicts Mphasis' Front2BackTM through forward and back arrows to form a "Z." The logo captures how Mphasis is geared to cater towards Generation Z in an always-on digital world. The logo has helped to change the brand perception of existing and new clients who now consider Mphasis as a provider that keeps customers at the core of everything and apply the next.

In addition, the StayAhead campaign was conceptualized to underline on the "Next Applied" positioning for Mphasis. The brand re-positioning helped change the market perception to a more agile technology brand that is evolving through innovation and helping businesses stay ahead in a digital world.

On celebrating the win, Veda Iyer, CMO and Head Sales APAC of Mphasis mentioned, "Mphasis is proud and honored that Hermes Creative Awards has recognized us with the Platinum award for the profound impact we have had on enterprise clients with the StayAhead campaign, coupled with the Gold award for the Mphasis logo rebranding and repositioning. We acknowledge the endeavors put by our communications partner, Gutenberg. We are really excited about the win."

Commenting on the win, Harjiv Singh, Founder and CEO of Gutenberg said, "It's a privilege to receive this prestigious award. Adding Platinum and Gold wins certainly denotes the diligent work, dedication and joint efforts of the Gutenberg and Mphasis teams. Positioning the brand with such creativity and keen insights helped raise the bar and the efforts are seamless."

The re-branded logo was launched in May 2018 across all online and offline company assets. The brand's online presence received a 74 percent increase in new visitors on the website traffic.

Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, Hermes award has over 300 categories and entrants are from across the globe.

About Gutenberg

Gutenberg is an integrated digital marketing communications firm headquartered in New York, with nine offices in the US, UK, India and Singapore. Gutenberg's team of 100+ storytellers includes digital ninjas, writers, editors, playwrights, filmmakers, brand wizards, PR mandarins, SEO buffs, programming geeks and sociologists. To learn more about Gutenberg, visit us at www.thegutenberg.com.

About Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (www.hermesawards.com).The AMCP have coordinated and judged the awards for more than 20 years. Entrants contend for Platinum and Gold statuettes – wings from the mythological Herme's cap and sandals, elegantly etched to evoke the shape of the letter H.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyperpersonalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Walter

stephanie@thegutenberg.com

SOURCE Gutenberg

Related Links

http://www.thegutenberg.com

