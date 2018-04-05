GUTERMANN and TaKaDu Combine Data-driven Technologies for Heightened Water Efficiency

TaKaDu, a global leader in Integrated Event Management solutions for the water industry, and GUTERMANN, a world leader in acoustic leak detection technology, are teaming up to deliver a comprehensive data-driven solution for improving efficiency. TaKaDu's platform is being seamlessly integrated with GUTERMANN's fixed network leak detection technology, leveraging TaKaDu's ability to integrate network events from external systems as well as from its own analytics engine.

For joint customers, TaKaDu's Integrated Event Management platform can act as the central layer for all network events detected by both systems. Receiving alerts from two different sources will increase operational confidence about each event, save time and provide information for better decision making - enabling operational teams to validate and find the location of leaks more easily.

Uri Gutermann, Head of Business Development & CFO, GUTERMANN, said "With our constant focus on innovation, we strive to provide utilities with the best possible tools for efficient non-revenue water reduction. Our collaboration with TaKaDu is therefore another stepping stone in GUTERMANN's strategy to make water leakage a central theme for utility managers and to facilitate a more transparent and holistic view on leaks and pipe bursts and how they are handled." Gutermann continued, "Combining the automatically correlated and pinpointed leak locations from our acoustic sensor network with TaKaDu's big data analytics and event management offers joint customers the most reliable, precise and comprehensive solution for network management."

"We're delighted to collaborate with GUTERMANN, which provides a critical data source and event detection for leakage events. Our combined solution is showing excellent results at Mei Carmel in Haifa, Israel, and we're also seeing huge potential worldwide." said Amir Peleg, Founder & CEO, TaKaDu. "TaKaDu's customers already integrate events from a variety of sources such as call center (consumer reports) and work order systems (predictive maintenance and repair activities). This latest integration with GUTERMANN strengthens the capability of users to manage events even better, helps to break silos, and improves collaboration between the back office and field teams."

About GUTERMANN

GUTERMANN (http://www.gutermann-water.com/) is a global technology leader and innovator in intelligent water loss technologies. Its product range includes both the conventional leak detection equipment as well as state-of-the-art permanently installed and fully automatic, correlating network monitoring systems enabling utilities to pinpoint leaks automatically within the shortest time. GUTERMANN is a third-generation privately owned family enterprise with headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, and regional offices in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, South East Asia and Australia.

About TaKaDu

TaKaDu (www.takadu.com) is a global leader in Integrated Event Management solutions for water utilities. TaKaDu's cloud-based service enables utilities to detect, analyze and manage network events and incidents, such as leaks, bursts, faulty assets, telemetry and data issues, operational failures, water quality and more. TaKaDu performs as the central management layer for all network events detected by its own data analytics engine and other external alerting systems (e.g. acoustic loggers, customer calls, sensor alerts). TaKaDu is integrated with other IT systems (e.g. work order, CRM, call center and asset management), as well as being part of a comprehensive Smart City solution.

Converting raw data into knowledge using big data analytics and algorithms, TaKaDu provides visibility and actionable insights for increased efficiency, water loss reduction and improved customer service. A cloud-based SaaS platform, TaKaDu brings together huge amounts of information in an easy-to-use, flexible and scalable solution. TaKaDu's IoT solution is operational 24/7 in leading water utilities in more than 12 countries

