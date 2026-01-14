Guthrie's Names Tom Carr as new Chief Executive Officer

New leadership marks an exciting new chapter of growth for the original chicken finger brand

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guthrie's, the original chicken finger restaurant, proudly announces today the appointment of Tom Carr as President & Chief Executive Officer of Guthrie's Franchising, Inc. Following the brand's monumental 60th anniversary celebration this past year, Tom will lead Guthrie's into a new era of growth and expansion.

With over 25 years of leadership and marketing experience, Carr joins Guthrie's from the fast-growing fast casual restaurant chain, Chicken Salad Chick, where he has been a key leadership executive behind the brand's phenomenal growth over the past 10 years. In his role as Chief Marketing Officer, he developed and led all brand and marketing programs and played a significant role in building Chicken Salad Chick into a national franchise powerhouse, growing from 50 stores to 325 locations across 23 states.

"As a longtime fan of the original chicken finger restaurant concept, I am honored to join Guthrie's in this role," said Tom Carr, President & CEO. "Guthrie's established one of today's most popular segments of the restaurant industry, now a multi-billion-dollar category. I'm excited for the opportunity to lead the next phase of brand and franchise, while continuing to deliver the craveable chicken fingers and family-driven hospitality that started it all."

Prior to Chicken Salad Chick, Carr held senior marketing leadership roles at some of the world's most respected brands, including Discovery Networks (now Warner Brothers Discover), Spanx, Nike and Turner Broadcasting. Early in his career he managed advertising for Coca-Cola and helped originate the famed "Pizza! Pizza!" campaign for Little Caesars.

A graduate of Princeton University and a recognized industry leader, Tom was named a 2025 Top CMO by Fast Casual and one of Entrepreneur's Top 50 Game Changer CMOs. Carr succeeds Joe Kelly Guthrie, co-owner and founding family member, in this role.

"We are thrilled to have Tom Carr joining our team this year as President & CEO of Guthrie's," said Joe Kelly Guthrie, co-owner and former CEO. "Tom is accomplished and tenured, and he brings a strategic vision to Guthrie's that will not only honor Guthrie's legacy, but help move us into its next exciting chapter. Tom is a proven leader who understands how to scale iconic brands, while holding on to their original values and identities. I could not be more confident in Tom's ability to lead Guthrie's Franchising forward."

Guthrie's was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 70 locations across 12 states and is poised for continued growth with aggressive expansion plans set for 2026. To learn more about Guthrie's, visit https://guthrieschicken.com/ or stay connected on Facebook and Instagram.

About Guthrie's:

Founded in 1965, Guthrie's is a family-owned restaurant known for serving high-quality, affordable food. In 1982, Guthrie's revolutionized the fast-food industry by creating the first-ever chicken finger-only restaurant, setting the stage for a legacy of excellence. Guthrie's has spent over 40 years perfecting its signature chicken fingers and iconic Guthrie's Signature Sauce—an unmatched recipe that has been often imitated but has never been duplicated. Guthrie's is committed to offering the highest-quality chicken fingers, fries, slaw, and toast in the industry—no compromises. For more information, visit www.guthrieschicken.com.

SOURCE Guthrie's Chicken