Gutride Safier LLP: First Day of Trial In Golden Gate Bridge Fastrak® Class Action Tomorrow

WHEN: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 9:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.







WHERE: S.F. Superior Court, 400 McAllister St., San Francisco, CA 94102

Courtroom 304 (Judge Anne-Christine Massullo)







WHAT: Trial commences at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 19. Trial is open to the public. The parties will make opening statements, followed by examination of witnesses. The second day of trial will be Friday, December 20, at 9:30 am.







BACKGROUND:





This Fastrak® class action lawsuit was filed in 2014. The lead plaintiff is Sonoma County resident Michael Saliani. The defendants are the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District; the Bay Area Toll Authority, and their contractor Conduent (formerly Xerox) State and Local Solutions, Inc.









The lawsuit contends that Golden Gate Bridge toll notices are not properly mailed. It also contends that motorists are not provided proper administrative review. It makes claims under the California Vehicle Code and the Constitutional right to due process. It seeks refunds of certain toll penalties and a court injunction.









In 2017, Judge Curtis Karnow of the San Francisco Superior Court certified the case as a class action on behalf of all California motorists who were assessed a toll violation on the Golden Gate Bridge since March 2013.









Since the lawsuit was filed, the defendant public agencies have improved some of the policies that led to the lawsuit. But they have asked the court to prevent the public from learning about the new policies. The court has not yet ruled on that request.









A recent ABC7 news story on the case is available here: https://abc7ne.ws/36O3VGT





