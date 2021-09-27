Gutter Guards to Outperform Overall Residential Gutter & Downspout Market Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects that demand growth for gutter guards will continue to outpace that of the overall US residential gutters and downspouts market, as homeowners increasingly opt to install these products along with gutters and downspouts (either existing or new) in order to reduce the need for periodic cleaning:

Continued gains for gutter guards will be driven by replacement sales as the base of homes with gutter and downspout systems featuring these products expands.

Homeowners replacing gutter guards will also be more likely to upgrade to higher value products for their aesthetic and performance advantages.

US Residential Gutter & Downspout Market to Total 1.7 Billion Linear Feet in 2025

Residential demand for gutter and downspout products in the US is forecast to rise 2.0% per year to $4.1 billion in 2025, driven primarily by increases in residential construction activity. While faster growth will be limited by high levels of pandemic-related spending on homes in 2020 and 2021 – particularly single-family units, where most gutter and downspouts are installed – advances will be supported by:

the replacement of older or worn roofs, as gutters and downspouts are often replaced as part of roof repair and replacement projects

rising interest in the use of gutters and downspouts to direct water away from basements and building foundations to minimize water damage

expanding use of gutter guards to reduce gutter and downspout system maintenance requirements

Residential Gutters & Downspouts analyzes US demand for residential gutter and downspout (i.e., rainware) products by product, market segment, material, and region. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in dollars and in linear feet (excluding hardware and accessories).

Products:

gutters (seamless and preformed)

downspouts (seamless and preformed)

gutter guards (meshes and screens; hood and covers; foams and bristles)

hardware and accessories

Market segments:

new residential

residential improvement and repair

Materials:

aluminum

steel

plastic

copper, zinc, and other materials, such as wood, fiberglass, concrete (Finlock)

Regions:

Northeast (Middle Atlantic and New England)

Midwest (East North Central and West North Central)

South (South Atlantic, East South Central, and West South Central)

West (Mountain and Pacific)

