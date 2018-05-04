Guy And O'Neill Inc. Named A Winner Of The Southeast Wisconsin 2018 Top Workplace Award By The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits," says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, "Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."

"We're proud and honored to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in Milwaukee for the third year in a row," said Tom Misgen, CEO and President, Guy and O'Neill Inc. "This award is a reflection of our talented team members who make Guy & O'Neill such a great place to work. They are the ones who make our culture special and who make it enjoyable to come to work every day. Together we work hard and go the extra mile to take care of our customers and we have fun doing it." Jennifer Engert, HR Manager, added, "It's exciting to be recognized for this honor again. The culture at Guy & O'Neill is special and I'm proud to be a part of it. I'm especially thankful to all our employees. They are the ones that make Guy & O'Neill a great company to work for, and this award is a reflection of their can-do spirit they bring to work everyday."

About Guy and O'Neill

Guy & O'Neill, Inc. was founded in 1975 with headquarters in Fredonia, Wisconsin. It is focused on contract, private label and consumer goods manufacturing for wet wipes, personal care, household care, adult care and automotive care. Guy & O' Neill has created and delivered innovation for fortune 500 retailers and consumer product companies with an emphasis on the highest standards for business ethics, quality and customer service. For more information visit www.guyandoneill.com.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts with more than 40 media partners across the United States. WorkplaceDynamics provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a movement to redefine success in business by offering a vision of a better way to do business.

