Guy Chiarello Named Grand Marshal Of 2018 New York City Columbus Day Parade

Mr. Chiarello has been President of First Data since 2013, where he oversees the business and technology solutions created for First Data's clients. First Data is at the center of the global payments ecosystem, driving commerce every day by powering more than 3,000 transactions per second and $1.9 Trillion in annual transactions.

A renowned global leader in Fin-Tech and Commerce, Mr. Chiarello has been at the forefront of banking, technology & innovation for more than 30 years. He has led product development and technology for three Fortune 500 companies, advised some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley and Wall Street, and is recognized around the world among the most prominent technology leaders in the industry. He has personally been recognized multiple times by Institutional Investor Magazine, Information Week, and was a NASSCOM CIO of the Year. Prior to his role at First Data, Mr. Chiarello was the Chief Information Officer at JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Chiarello has been recognized by numerous organizations for his charitable efforts and is very active in the philanthropic community focused in the areas of Education and Cancer Research. His most recent acknowledgements include Humanitarian of the Year for Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Distinguished Leadership Award for the NY Hall of Science (NYSCI), Futures in Education, and Tuesdays Children. Additionally, he serves as an active partner to many nonprofits, including NPower, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), Kelly Cares and A Chance in Life. Mr. Chiarello was also inducted into the New Jersey Italian-American Hall of Fame in 2016.

The annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture in the United States, will take place on Monday, October 8, beginning at 11:30 a.m. As Grand Marshal, Mr. Chiarello will lead dozens of marching bands and floats and over 100 marching groups up the Fifth Avenue parade route, from 44th Street to 72nd Street.

In naming Mr. Chiarello Grand Marshal, Columbus Citizens Foundation President Marian Pardo praised his success as a prominent Italian-American business leader and his contributions to philanthropy and community service.

"Guy Chiarello is such an esteemed leader in the technology and commerce industries – where he has been on the cutting edge for many years," Ms. Pardo said. "And his commitment to discovering and providing opportunities for the next generation of business leaders is truly commendable. The Foundation is honored to have him as our 2018 Grand Marshal."

"I am thrilled to join the ranks of the distinguished Italian-Americans who have served in this role before me." Mr. Chiarello said. "I look forward to working with the Columbus Citizens Foundation in the months ahead to deliver a unifying event that the Italian-American community and the entire city of New York can enjoy."

The Columbus Day Parade in New York City is organized annually by the Columbus Citizens Foundation. Previous Grand Marshals have included: Frank Sinatra; Sophia Loren; Joe DiMaggio; Justice Antonin Scalia; Lidia Bastianich; Maria Bartiromo; Joe Plumeri; Frank Bisignano and Leonard Riggio.

ABOUT THE COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION

The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929. For more information, contact jwilson@columbuscitizens.org

