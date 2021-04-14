Guy Courtin Joins Tecsys as Vice President and Industry Principal for Retail

MONTREAL, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Guy Courtin as vice president and industry principal for Retail. In this new role, Courtin will help steer Tecsys' retail go-to-market strategy and support the organization's retail sector momentum. This appointment builds on Tecsys' expanding retail footprint; the company acquired OrderDynamics in 2018 and has been progressively advancing its unified commerce platform for omnichannel retailers.

Courtin is a seasoned retail supply chain expert with decades of experience in the technology and supply chain space. Prior to joining Tecsys, Courtin held leadership roles at 6 River Systems (a Shopify company), Infor Retail and i2 Technologies (now Blue Yonder). He has likewise served as industry analyst at Constellation Research, SCM World (Now Gartner) and Forrester Research.

"Guy is a highly respected voice in the retail supply chain space who understands the effects of digital disruption and the urgent need to transform for converging markets," says Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "His passion for retail will be felt by colleagues and customers alike, and we are thrilled to add him to our deep bench of the best and brightest supply chain thinkers."

The retail industry has undergone remarkable upheaval that began before the events of 2020, which was then punctuated by a pandemic that accelerated digital commerce adoption. With a combination of inventory orchestration via order management paired with an execution layer that takes into account all nodes of inventory, Tecsys is well-positioned to address today's needs and prepare companies for tomorrow's unknowns.

"At a time when the digital consumer has turned the power paradigm upside down, Tecsys has a unique opportunity to help retailers and brands become nimbler with their inventory, strengthen their fulfillment capabilities and improve their customer service levels," says Courtin. "I look forward to building out strategies around these foundational elements; to demonstrate how we are able to meet these needs and prepare for tomorrow's unknowns; to work with our existing customers, prospects, pundits, partners and our ecosystem to usher in this next chapter in retail."

Courtin holds an MBA in Management from the Olin Graduate School of Business, a master's in International Relations from Loyola University Chicago and a bachelor's degree in Political Science.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

