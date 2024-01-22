GUY FIERI ANNOUNCES GRETA VAN FLEET AND KANE BROWN AS HEADLINE PERFORMERS AT GUY FIERI'S INAUGURAL FLAVORTOWN FEST

CULINARY SUPERSTAR BRINGS SHOW-STOPPING FRIENDS TO FLAVOR, MUSIC & FUN EXTRAVAGANZA – COLUMBUS, OHIO – JUNE 1-2, 2024 –

Tickets are available now at Flavortownfest.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef, restaurateur, bestselling author, award-winning TV host, and culinary superstar Guy Fieri announced today that GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock band Greta Van Fleet and multi-platinum selling, award-winning Country star Kane Brown, will serve as the headline performers on June 1-2, 2024 at the inaugural Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest, an action-packed weekend of food, flavor and fun in Fieri's signature style and birthplace of Columbus, Ohio. Redefining the traditional festival experience, the two-day fun fest will fuse food and funk, bringing to life the one and only Flavortown, embodying Fieri's larger-than-life energy and charitable spirit every step of the way. Two-day GA, GA+ and VIP passes are on sale now at www.flavortownfest.com.

Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown will be joined on the Main Stage by Bret Michaels, LOCASH and Niko Moon for an epic two days of music sure to keep Flavortown Fest rocking all weekend. Music legend and frontman of rock band Poison, Bret Michaels's hit-making career spans three decades including "Go That Far," "Nothing But A Good Time" and the number one single "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," as part of his robust catalog of mega-hits. Named "country music's feel-good duo" by PEOPLE, LOCASH - Preston Brust and Chris Lucas - has earned eight charting singles, two successful albums and over 815 million global streams since 2015. Chart-topping country artist Niko Moon's first single "Good Time" went #1 on country radio and his new album Better Days is available nationwide now.

GRETA VAN FLEET AND KANE BROWN TO PERFORM AT GUY FIERI'S INAUGURAL FLAVORTOWN FEST, COLUMBUS, OH | JUNE 1-2 Post this

Fieri said, "You've been askin' and we've been plannin'…Flavortown Fest is comin' to Columbus! And I couldn't be more stoked to finally announce that we're bringing the heat to the Flavortown stage with my buddies Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet, Bret Michaels, LOCASH, Niko Moon and even more to come. You're not gonna want to miss this!"

The Festival Offers Something Special for Every Resident of Flavortown

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest, a festival unlike any other, will take over The Lawn at CAS, a 54-acre campus located on the scenic Olentangy River, which runs through the heart of the city. Like Guy, it will be bold, loud, bad-ass, and full of flavor with unparalleled surprises, one-of-a-kind programming with the nation's top chefs, jaw-dropping music artists, and Guy-curated curveballs all weekend. Flavortown Fest will feature eats and experiences from some of Guy's favorite Triple D restaurants from the Columbus area and around the country while offering the ultimate experience for foodies to eat, drink and party with the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

Bitchin' Avenue is the Main Street and heartbeat of Flavortown Fest, offering the opportunity to stroll across the festival grounds boardwalk-style where out-of-bounds moments await at each intersection. Flavortown "residents" (aka attendees) can swing by the Not So General, General Store to purchase exclusive Flavortown, Guy Fieri and other collectibles, rest up at The Pit Stop where the cars will be as classic as old-school diner staples or camp out on Chill Hill with their friends to take in the vibes in a relaxed environment. The Flavortown Fest Hometown Stage will be a special place to host comedy battles, interactive art demos and veteran programming supported by the National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM).

GA passes are available for residents looking for an awesome event full of top dishes and greatest hits. The GA experience provides access to Bitchin' Avenue, The Pit Stop, Chill Hill and more throughout the festival for turbo-charged food and stellar music performances. The fun won't stop there as Flavortown Fest brings Flavortown Beach to Columbus so residents can enjoy the show from the Main Music Stage with their toes in the sand. Flavortown Fest residents will also get to experience The Culinary Stadium, a one-of-a-kind arena to witness a spectacular culinary competition between some of the biggest names in the business.

Residents looking to dial up their "Triple F" experience can purchase a GA+ ticket inclusive of all the rockin' perks of general admission plus access to the GA+ Lounge bringing awesome access to shaded seating, dedicated restrooms, exclusive bar and food options and great views of the Main and Hometown Stage.

VIP passes include everything from GA and GA+ passes and are for the resident who wants access to everything Flavortown Fest offers. From priority seating and exclusive access to the standing pit in front of the Main Stage to special menus and premium bars, VIP ticket holders will have the ultimate flavor-filled experience. VIP ticket holders will also receive a Flavortown ID card to mark their permanent residency.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest, in partnership with the Guy Fieri Foundation and CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, will launch Flavortown Cares, an impact program to support the Columbus community which will donate a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to support the NVMM, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio (RMCH) and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC). As a part of the partnership, NVMM, RMCH and MOFC will have a presence on-site at Flavortown Fest and integration throughout the festival's programming with opportunities for Triple F attendees to learn about and support each group on-site.

Flavortown Fest is produced by IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion and events. For more information, visit www.flavortownfest.com and be sure to keep up with us on social at @FlavortownFest on all platforms.

About Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival embodying the bold spirit of Guy Fieri filled with fun, flavor and festivities from the mind of the Mayor of Flavortown himself – this is not your average festival! Guy Fieri is one of the most compelling celebrity chefs in the world, building his empire on an unparalleled fan base of foodies and flavor seekers.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. Fieri's thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

About The Guy Fieri Foundation:

The Guy Fieri Foundation, established in 2011, originally aimed to teach the next generation of chefs how to cook. Over the years, the foundation's mission has evolved to include supporting first responders in disaster locations and celebrating local heroes, military personnel, and veterans. Through food, cooking, and education, The Guy Fieri Foundation nourishes, uplifts, and encourages our communities. To learn more about our work, please visit www.guyfierifoundation.org .

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

About CAS

CAS is a leader in scientific information solutions, partnering with innovators around the world to accelerate scientific breakthroughs. CAS employs over 1,400 experts who curate, connect, and analyze scientific knowledge to reveal unseen connections. For over 100 years, scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders have relied on CAS solutions and expertise to provide the hindsight, insight, and foresight they need so they can build upon the learnings of the past to discover a better future. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org (https://cas.org/)

SOURCE IMG