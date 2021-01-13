Guy Ritchie, Miramax And STX Films' Untitled Action Spy Film Set To Begin Production In Doha, Qatar

"Guy and Jason have repeatedly impressed audiences with their collaborations, and we're looking forward to bringing this production to the city of Doha, Qatar, a growing market in the entertainment and media space," says beIN Media Group chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "The film marks our third collaboration with Ritchie, adding to our expanding list of nearly 20 projects having been released or currently in production since beIN's acquisition of Miramax - a testament to our continued success achieving the target goals we set forth for the studio's evolution while remaining committed to prioritizing investments in innovative and culturally relevant films."

In the film, MI6 guns-and-steel agent ORSON FORTUNE (Statham) is recruited by a global intelligence agency to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert SARAH FIDEL, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker GREG SIMMONDS.

Ritchie will direct and produce from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), with revisions by Ritchie. Atkinson will also produce. Bill Block will produce for Miramax, which is also fully financing the film, and STX will distribute directly in the US, UK and Ireland and in the rest of the world through its network of international distribution partners. STXfilms had great success last year with Ritchie's The Gentlemen, which grossed $115 million at the worldwide box office.

