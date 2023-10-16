Guy Roofing Introduces "Roofs for Heroes" - Offering Free Re-roofing Services to Military Veterans in Need

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guy Roofing, an industry leading, full-service roofing contractor, is proud to announce the launch of its "Roofs for Heroes" program, dedicated to providing no-cost re-roofs to military veterans who have given so much to our country.

Recognizing the financial challenges many military families face, Guy Roofing's bi-annual "Roofs for Heroes" program will award deserving military veterans with an all-expense paid roof.

"We have always been inspired by the courage, resilience, and sacrifice of our military families," says Jeff Guy, Vice-President of Guy Roofing. "This program is our way of showing appreciation and giving back to those who've given their all for our country."

Program Highlights:

Who Can Apply:
Applicants must be actively enlisted or retired from the US Military

What's Offered:
Complete re-roofing services, including materials and labor, at no cost to the selected military member.

Application Deadline:
Military members can submit their application until October 31, 2023.

"We're excited to make a positive difference in the lives of our military families," adds Jeff Guy, Vice-President of Guy Roofing. "It's a small gesture when compared to their immense contributions, but we hope it brings comfort and security to their homes."

For more details about the "Roofs for Heroes" program or to apply, click here.

About Guy Roofing:

The introduction of the "Roofs for Heroes" program further emphasizes the company's dedication to community outreach and support.

Guy Roofing is a family-owned, full-service roofing contractor with a national reputation of delivering extraordinary service and value. Fully insured and bonded, they are licensed in all areas of the continental United States. Their business is built on the commitment to provide the highest quality products and services to exceed the expectations of their customers, employees, and suppliers.

SOURCE Guy Roofing, Inc.

