Guyana President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to Deliver Opening Address at OTC 2026

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is honored to announce that His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, will officially open the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas. President Ali will deliver the Opening Address at the OTC 2026 Opening Ceremony on Monday, 4 May 2026, marking the formal commencement of the world's largest offshore energy technology event.

His Excellency will be joined by a delegation from Guyana, including the Honorable Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources. The OTC Board of Directors looks forward to welcoming President Ali and his delegation to Houston and to highlighting the strong and constructive engagement between Guyana and the global offshore energy community.

"President Ali's acceptance of our invitation to open OTC 2026 is a tremendous honor for the Conference and a meaningful recognition of the role OTC plays on the world stage," said Dan McConnell, Chairman of the OTC Board of Directors. "Guyana has established itself as a major offshore producer and an important voice in the global energy landscape, and we look forward to welcoming President Ali and his delegation to Houston as we explore the technologies and partnerships shaping the future of offshore energy."

Guyana's ascent as a major offshore energy producer has drawn multibillion-dollar investment, accelerated offshore infrastructure development, and deepened collaboration with international energy companies and technology partners. The participation of His Excellency and the Guyanese delegation reflects the country's growing influence in the global energy landscape and reinforces OTC's role as a neutral, international platform for dialogue among governments, industry leaders, engineers, manufacturers, and technology providers.

"President Ali's participation in the Opening Ceremony underscores the geopolitical significance of offshore energy and the global attention surrounding its continued development," said Amanda Rushing, Executive Director of OTC. "We are proud to provide a platform where government leaders and energy professionals can engage directly, and we expect President Ali's address to set a powerful tone for the four days of technical sessions, exhibitions, and dialogue that follow."

OTC 2026 will take place 4–7 May at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. The conference will bring together tens of thousands of energy professionals from more than 100 countries to exchange knowledge, showcase innovation, and advance the development of offshore resources.

