Guyer Group Adds Denise Culver to Lead Content Strategy and Services

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guyer Group, a communications consultancy for technology companies, today announced the addition of long-time industry influencer Denise Culver as the Director of Content. In this role, Culver develops content strategies and assets for Guyer Group's B2B tech and telecom industry clients, forging a path to differentiation in the ultra-competitive technology industry.

As technology companies seek to articulate their unique value to enterprise IT buyers, the creation of compelling content has become critical. The addition of Culver to the Guyer Group team provides clients with a seasoned content strategist who has deep technology domain expertise across several technology segments, including networking, telecom, cybersecurity, and software development. As Director of Content, Culver advises clients on successful content strategies for supporting business objectives, while also developing a wide range of content, including whitepapers, contributed articles, blogs, eBooks, and more.

"Our clients are continually seeking new ways to articulate their value to customers and prospects in an increasingly crowded and noisy market," said Charlie Guyer, Principal and Founder, Guyer Group. "The addition of a proven journalist and industry influencer like Denise provides our clients with the insights and domain expertise that they need to effectively compete in today's competitive market. We are thrilled to have her as part of the team."

The addition of Culver to the Guyer Group team occurs at a strategic time for the communications consultancy. Since the pandemic began, Guyer Group has added more than 20 clients that specialize in networking products, semiconductor and infrastructure software, cybersecurity, and social media platforms. With the addition of Culver, Guyer Group now boasts a staff of 45 industry veterans who work with clients on public relations, analyst relations, events, social media, content development and other marketing activities.

"My career in the technology industry gives me unique insights and perspectives on the transformational role that innovation can play," Culver said. "It has long been my passion to help companies articulate complex concepts and capabilities in a manner that can be easily understood by technology buyers. Joining the experienced and dynamic team at Guyer Group allows me to work with some of the most innovative companies in the industry as they work to connect and protect businesses in an ever-changing world."

Culver began her career in technology journalism in 1996 writing about the payphone and prepaid phone card industries. She spent five years expanding her tech and telco expertise writing for industry powerhouses like Interactive Week, tele.com and Wireless Review. She then served as Markets Editor on The Net Economy, a biweekly publication that covered the North American service provider market. Culver then served as an industry analyst and Online Research Director for 12 years at Heavy Reading, an industry analyst firm focused on the global telecoms marketplace. Culver is a past winner of the American Business Media Association's Jesse Neal Award for editorial achievement and a graduate of Texas A&M University.

Founded in 2016, Guyer Group is a communications consultancy for technology companies in the telecom, cybersecurity, and software segments. Comprised of a team of seasoned communications professionals, Guyer Group offers its clients a wide range of services including Analyst Relations, Public Relations, Content Development, Social Media and Message Development that can be implemented individually or as part of an integrated program. Today, Guyer Group represents more than 40 clients – from emerging technology companies to some of the world's most well-known brands. For more information visit www.guyergroup.com.

