Guyer Group Adopts Parrot.AI for Internal Communications and Collaboration

Fast-Growing Communications Consultancy Leverages Innovative AI Platform to Drive Continued Client Success in the Technology Market

BEVERLY, Mass., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guyer Group, a fast-growing communications consultancy for technology companies, today announced that it has deployed Parrot AI to foster creativity and collaboration across client teams.

Parrot AI is a secure knowledge space for teams. Designed by cybersecurity industry veterans, Parrot AI is foundational in security, personal privacy, and responsible AI. The user is always in control over how their data is used, and data is never shared or used to train the AI model. Additionally, Parrot AI is SOC2 Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant.

The cloud-based platform records and transcribes meetings, transforming them into actionable knowledge that can be leveraged across the team, helping the experienced professionals at Guyer Group to create and collaborate as part of the firm's commitment to client success.

Parrot AI has been deployed across Guyer Group's enterprise for the last three months, supporting over 50 communications, digital marketing, and social media professionals.

The platform has allowed teams to work more collaboratively while enhancing the accuracy and creativity of the company's services to its clients. By using Parrot AI, Guyer Group has leveraged advances in generative AI to enhance the results the company can deliver to its clients.

Parrot AI intelligently captures and organizes conversational knowledge from Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Webex, and screen recordings. This integrated AI teammate prepares meeting summaries organized by topic and identifies potential action items. Parrot AI then stores this information in a video-rich, editable page where the client team and the AI can recall details, brainstorm ideas, and generate new content using information from the meeting.

"In Parrot AI, we found a solution with the inherent levels of security and privacy needed to support our clients confidently. With Parrot AI in place, we now can enhance the collaboration and creativity of distributed teams as they work to deliver best-in-class services for our clients in the areas of Analyst Relations, Content Development, Digital Marketing, and Social Media." said Charlie Guyer, founder of Guyer Group.

"AI enhances our creativity, collaboration and productivity, but, after 25 years in the security industry, we know better than most the importance of keeping this information private and leaving the user in control of their own data," said Paul Morville, founder and CEO of Parrot AI. "With Parrot AI, we built a product that we feel comfortable using in our own meetings."

About Parrot AI

The best AI teammate is the one that knows what you and your team knows. With perfect memory of everything that your team has seen, said or heard, Parrot AI helps do your work and shares it safely with the team. Built by cybersecurity veterans, Parrot AI is SOC2 Type II-, GDPR- and CCPA-compliant.

About Guyer Group

Guyer Group is a communications consultancy that combines decades of experience with a relatable, no-nonsense approach, ensuring that every interaction is rooted in trust and every strategy is designed for tangible outcomes. Focused solely on clients in the technology sector, Guyer Group works with a wide range of companies, from innovative start-ups to billion-dollar market leaders. Guyer Group comprises more than 50 experienced communications and digital marketing professionals dedicated to relentlessly pursuing meaningful results for our clients while delivering the highest level of service. For more information visit www.guyergroup.com .

Contact

Matthew Richardson

[email protected]

SOURCE The Guyer Group