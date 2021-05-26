Guy's Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree Celebrates Local Restaurants Across America During Free Live Stream Event on June 12, 7 p.m. EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guy Fieri, chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning TV host, has announced the forthcoming Guy's Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree. In conjunction with Medium Rare (Webby Award-winning producer of The SHAQ Bowl and Black Entrepreneurs Day), Guy's Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree is a primetime special with the goal of inspiring and empowering the next generation of restaurant owners. As the restaurant industry was amongst the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Guy's Restaurant Reboot is ready to celebrate the return of dining in an all-new innovative format. With an incredible group of celebrities coming together to benefit the restaurant industry and over $300,000 in grants raised for Guy to distribute live during the show, Guy's Restaurant Reboot is set to be one of the largest culinary events of all time.

Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot

The free live stream will air on June 12 beginning at 7 p.m. EDT on Facebook via Guy Fieri's Facebook page. Co-hosted by Chef Antonia Lofaso, the stream will also be simulcasted by our partner LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter, and can be viewed at GuysRestaurantReboot.com.

Guy's Restaurant Reboot will include Behind The Counter Conversations Presented by SpotOn, featuring Guy Fieri in roundtable discussions with culinary icons including José Andrés, Marcus Samuelsson, Cat Cora, Jon Taffer, Buddy Valastro, Alex Guarnaschelli, Robert Irvine, and Matthew Kenney. In addition, the event will feature Off The Hook Celebrity Creations Presented by Pepsi, as part of the cola brand's newest campaign #BetterwithPepsi, which celebrates the unapologetic love of Pepsi and food. Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski, Wale, Adriana Lima, and Kane Brown will team up with Pepsi to create mouthwatering "Off The Hook" menu items with their favorite local restaurants. To drive support to these restaurants, all Off The Hook Celebrity creations will be perfectly paired with a Pepsi and will be available for purchase in-store and exclusively delivered via Grubhub. To really get the celebration going, Guy recruited Old Dominion and Diplo for some flavorful music performances.

The event will provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of restaurant owners as well as $300,000 in bottom-line financial support via the "Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant." Created in partnership between Guy Fieri and The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation & California Restaurant Foundation, the grants will be distributed to 11 winners live on the show, generously funded by the event's founding partners: LendingTree, Pepsi, SpotOn, AT&T, Grubhub, Cascade, Dawn, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Conagra, Thermomix®, and Thomasville.

"The hospitality industry is as resilient as any but this past year has been a challenge like we've never seen. Guy's Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree is all about great people and companies coming together to inspire and encourage the future of our restaurants and the hard-working entrepreneurs behind them," said Fieri.

A recent LendingTree survey found that half of Americans said a restaurant they loved has gone out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a tough year for the industry, LendingTree is committed to helping current restaurants bounce back while inspiring future businesses. "Restaurants are not only a driving force for the American economy, but they help to fulfill the human need for connection and serve as a gathering place for families and friends. The restaurant industry has no doubt been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and Americans have really felt the absence in their everyday lives. LendingTree is honored to be part of Guy's Restaurant Reboot and to help support the culinary entrepreneurs who want to bring friends and families together over a shared meal," said Doug Lebda, LendingTree founder and CEO.

Guy's Restaurant Reboot Show Segments:

Behind the Counter Conversations Presented by SpotOn (José Andrés, Marcus Samuelsson , Cat Cora, Jon Taffer , Buddy Valastro , Alex Guarnaschelli , Robert Irvine , Matthew Kenney )

, Cat Cora, , , , , ) Off The Hook Celebrity Creations Presented by Pepsi ( Shaquille O'Neal , Rob Gronkowski , Wale, Adriana Lima , Kane Brown )

, , Wale, , ) Superstar Musical Performances ( Old Dominion , Diplo)

, Diplo) Help Rebuild Restaurants Grants

Remembering Roots Presented by LendingTree

#BetterwithPepsi Live from the Pepsi Backyard

Unlimited Connections Presented by AT&T Business

Wash it Up Presented by Dawn & Cascade

We Serve Restaurants Delivered By Grubhub

Ready, Set, Eat! Presented by Gardein, Bird's Eye and Duncan Hines

Twisted Tea-Mates Presented by Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea

Cookidoo® Presented by Thermomix

SpotOn's mission is to give small and midsize businesses a fighting chance, providing innovative software and payment solutions, supported by local and personal service, and delivered at a fair price. A leader in fully integrated restaurant management systems and small business technology, SpotOn offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, reservations, online ordering, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn is proud to present Behind The Counter Conversations with Guy Fieri featuring José Andrés, Cat Cora, Jon Taffer, Buddy Valastro, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofasa, Robert Irvine, Matthew Kenney, Kevin Youkilis and many more. SpotOn will make a generous donation of $25,000 to the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant as well as free POS services for a full year for all winners. Additionally, SpotOn is launching a special offer for Guy's Restaurant Reboot viewers — new customers will receive $500 off and no installation fees on SpotOn's powerful point-of-sale. Visit spoton.com/guy to redeem the offer before Sept. 30, 2021.

During Off The Hook Celebrity Creations Presented by Pepsi, get ready to chow down with some of the world's biggest celebrities live from their hometowns as they partner with Pepsi to drive support for local restaurants. These celebs will create mouthwatering "Off The Hook" menu items for their favorite local eateries, celebrating bold flavors and showcasing how each meal goes #BetterwithPepsi. After the show, Pepsi is giving fans at home a chance to try these celeb namesake dishes which will be available at each restaurant and exclusively via GrubHub delivery from June 12-27. Fans also won't want to miss Guy Fieri as he goes live from the Pepsi Backyard in conversation with Derek Lewis, President, Pepsi South Division, about the brand's continued commitment to supporting restaurant entrepreneurs, which includes a $25,000 contribution to the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant program.

Shaquille O'Neal — Park Tavern, Atlanta, Georgia

— Park Tavern, Rob Gronkowski — Datz, Tampa, Florida

— Datz, Wale — Ben's Chili Bowl, Washington, D.C.

— Ben's Chili Bowl, Adriana Lima — Monty's, Miami, Florida

— Monty's, Kane Brown — Party Fowl, Nashville, Tennessee

The restaurant industry, more than any other, has suffered significant loss during the pandemic. "AT&T Business believes in Restaurant Reboot's mission to support local businesses. We are invested in local business success by providing the technology and guidance to keep them connected," said Michael Colaneri, VP, Retail, Restaurant & Hospitality, AT&T Business. During Unlimited Connections Presented by AT&T Business, Guy Fieri and Michael Colaneri will speak about the changing world of restaurant tech and showcase the ways AT&T Business has helped local restaurants. AT&T Business will also be generously donating $25,000 to the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant.

Grubhub is committed to helping independent restaurants grow their business and build their customer base through a variety of online ordering and marketing tools, including the recently launched Grubhub Direct, a new commission-free platform to help restaurants better compete online. At the start of the pandemic, Grubhub launched the Grubhub Community Relief Fund, a donor-advised fund that raised more than $15 million for those impacted. Through a grant recommendation from the Grubhub Community Relief Fund, Grubhub generously supported the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant with a $25,000 donation. During Grubhub's We Serve Restaurants Roundtable, viewers will hear from Guy Fieri, Antonia Lofaso, Robert Earl, and Grubhub's Kevin Kearns on how restaurants can survive and thrive. Grubhub will also serve as the exclusive food delivery partner of the event's "Off the Hook Celebrity Creations Presented by Pepsi" and offer two separate promo codes surrounding the event. Use code OFFTHEHOOK for 20% off the Off the Hook Celebrity Creations in participating cities and GUYREBOOT for $5 off orders of $15 or more June 12, 13, 14, 2021.

Dawn & Cascade have been helping keep kitchens clean in homes and restaurants across America for decades. Dawn & Cascade know people want to spend less time at the sink and more time enjoying food, families and friends, so they design products that enable the easiest meal cleaning experience, getting you away from the sink faster. During Wash it Up Presented by Dawn & Cascade, viewers will hear from Guy Fieri and members of the Dawn & Cascade teams on the powerful ways in which using the right dish care products can save water, time and energy. Dawn & Cascade will also highlight two of America's greatest restaurants during Wash it Forward Presented by Dawn & Cascade and have generously donated $25,000 to the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant.

Twisted Tea is a hard iced tea that's deliciously refreshing, super smooth and easy to drink with a kick of 5% alcohol. Offering real iced tea taste because it's made with real brewed tea, Twisted Tea is all about turning the day up a notch and celebrating their passionate community of drinkers. Last year, when COVID-19 resulted in bar and restaurant closures across the country, Twisted Tea kicked off their #LockDownTurnUp campaign dedicated to providing relief to restaurants and has most recently donated $25,000 to the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant. Twisted Tea will highlight local restaurant heroes during Twisted Tea-Mates Presented by Twisted Tea live from the Twisted Tea stand with Guy Fieri. But wait, there's more. Always going above and beyond for their fans, Twisted Tea will give viewers a taste of their new Tea Drops, a way they are surprising fans with a big yellow crate of Twisted Tea and more kicking off this summer.

Conagra Brands is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. Conagra's collection of iconic and emerging brands offer choices for every occasion and have helped support restaurants through various efforts including their $25,000 donation to the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant. Ready, Set, Eat! Presented by Gardein, Birdseye, and Duncan Hines will pit Conagra's own chefs — AJ Swanda and Rebekah Ziesmer — against each other in a cookoff for the ages. The two chefs will be given surprise bundles of food and have to act fast as they cook up their best dishes for Guy Fieri and Antonia Lofaso.

As Thermomix celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary in 2021, their beloved TM6™ is your very own personal kitchen assistant that helps you achieve your cooking goals, whatever they may be. The incredibly versatile TM6™ can perform up to 24 different functions and techniques in one digitally powered countertop appliance. Integrated Wi-Fi connects with the Cookidoo® recipe platform that now includes exclusive recipes from Guy's Restaurant Reboot in addition to its 60,000 other amazing meal guides, too. During the event, Guy Fieri will take part in a live demonstration of the Thermomix TM6™ in the Cookidoo® Presented by Thermomix segment, where Guy will make one of his special recipes alongside an expert Thermomix consultant and hear from the Company about their $25,000 donation to the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant as well as their online giveaway of a brand new TM6 (a $1,500 value).

Guy's Restaurant Reboot will be brought to you live from the Thomasville Kitchen. Thomasville is an American heritage home brand that combines classic and elegant styling with superior craftsmanship. Branded products such as stacked cabinets and other furniture that are available for purchase at Home Depot will be showcased throughout the set. Thomasville generously donated $25,000 to the Help Rebuild Restaurants grant.

The one-of-a-kind historic live stream will take place June 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. EDT from the Culinary Institute of America, Copia location in Napa, California. Watch the event on Facebook via Guy Fieri's Facebook Page and across Facebook channels. The stream will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and can be viewed at GuysRestaurantReboot.com.

