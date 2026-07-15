GUZEMA FINE JEWELRY OPENS ITS FIRST U.S. BOUTIQUE IN NEW YORK'S SOHO, MARKING A NEW CHAPTER IN THE BRAND'S TENTH ANNIVERSARY YEAR

The Ukrainian fine jewelry house unveils a sculptural retail experience in collaboration with designer Victoria Yakusha, bringing its philosophy of craftsmanship and quiet luxury to the heart of New York City.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GUZEMA Fine Jewelry announces the opening of its first US boutique at 112 Wooster Street in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. Opening its doors on July 15, 2026, the boutique marks a defining moment for the fine jewelry house as it celebrates its tenth anniversary and continues its international expansion.

Founded in Kyiv in 2016 by former fashion editor, Valeriya Guzema, the brand has become synonymous with refined minimalism and modern fine jewelry designed for everyday wear. Celebrated for its delicate diamond essentials, sculptural silhouettes, and signature Flats and Orbs collections, GUZEMA creates timeless pieces that become a natural extension of the wearer. Over the past decade, GUZEMA has introduced more than twenty collections while establishing three boutiques in and around Kyiv. Today, with its global headquarters based in the United States and led by co-owner and CEO Mariana Lenha, the brand continues to thoughtfully expand its international presence.

The opening arrives during a milestone year for the company and reflects a decade defined by resilience, creativity, and an unwavering belief in beauty as a form of permanence, even amid profound uncertainty.

"To see GUZEMA find a home in New York is both surreal and deeply emotional," says Valeriya Guzema, Founder and Creative Director. "Ten years ago, I began this journey with a desire to create jewelry that speaks quietly yet stays with you for a lifetime. To celebrate this anniversary by opening our first American boutique in one of the world's most inspiring cities feels like the beginning of another beautiful chapter."

For Mariana Lenha, the boutique represents more than a retail milestone – it reflects the evolution of a global business whose future is increasingly rooted in the United States.

"New York has become an important home for GUZEMA and a natural place to continue building our future," says Lenha, Co-owner and CEO. "Opening our first US boutique is the culmination of years of thoughtful expansion and the extraordinary work of our entire team. At GUZEMA, we believe in timeless pieces that tell a story — jewelry crafted with intention and meant to move with a woman through different chapters of her life. We are proud to bring our story, our craftsmanship, and our heritage to a city that celebrates creativity from around the world."

Designed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed architect and designer Victoria Yakusha, founder of Yakusha Studio, the 1,100-square-foot boutique embodies the same minimalistic, restrained elegance that defines the jewelry itself. Named by Robb Report among the innovators transforming luxury and recognized by Dezeen as one of the world's most influential women in design, Yakusha has created a space where architecture, furniture, and art exist in quiet dialogue.

Rendered in soft stone tones with a nearly monochromatic palette, the interior transforms retail into atmosphere. Grey monolithic counters anchor the space while fluid architectural forms dissolve the boundaries between floor, walls, and display. The softened silhouettes echo GUZEMA's design language – refined, feminine, and understated – creating an environment that feels closer to a salon than a traditional jewelry boutique, complete with a private VIP room for a discreet and luxurious customer experience in the back.

The boutique is further punctuated by collectible furniture and lighting from Victoria Yakusha's design collection, FAINA, alongside bespoke works by contemporary artisans, underscoring a shared belief that craftsmanship is inseparable from meaning; every object has been chosen for the story it tells through material, process, and handwork. Rather than resting on conventional jewelry trays, each collection is presented on custom hand-sculpted vessels so displays become artworks in themselves, inviting discovery rather than transaction.

The GUZEMA SoHo boutique is designed not simply as a destination to shop, but as a space to linger, discover, and experience the values at the heart of GUZEMA: timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, and beauty created with intention.

Link to high res images HERE.

About GUZEMA Fine Jewelry

Marrying elegance with allure, GUZEMA Fine Jewelry was founded in Ukraine in 2016 by Valeriya Guzema, and the brand is now headquartered in New York City. Featuring 'fashion fine jewelry' in precious yellow, white and rose gold, with VVS diamonds, the brand's signature style is to create minimal yet meaningful designs, characterized by feminine elegance and geometric shapes. Bold, yet delicate, the pieces are a luminous reflection of your inner spark. The collection is stocked in the US and Europe and can be found at Guzema.com and @guzema_jewelry. GUZEMA'S first US boutique at 112 Wooster Street, opened its door in July 2026.

Press Contact:

Carolyn Lewis: [email protected]

GUZEMA FINE JEWELRY

455 10 AVENUE, 30H

NEW YORK, NY, 10018

SOURCE Guzema Fine Jewelry