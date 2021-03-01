Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen Launches New Mobile App and Sets the Benchmark for Convenient Mexican Fast Food

"Now more than ever customers are wanting value, speed and convenience in a contactless experience without compromising on food that is good for them," says Steven Marks, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Guzman y Gomez. "The GYG app allows guests to order ahead and pick up in-store or via our drive-thru for a contactless guest experience."

GYG's app includes their loyalty program GOMEX where upon signing up users will earn points every time they dine with GYG, in-store or via take out. Additional app highlights include easy menu viewing, fast ordering and the introduction of GOMEX loyalty system.

GYG opened its flagship restaurant in North America (the 130th GYG restaurant globally) in January, 2020 and has continued to set itself apart with its speed of service (with capabilities to make over 750 fresh, made-to-order burritos per hour) and value with the launch of $2 Tacos and $1 Freshly Brewed Coffee.

What really sets apart this fast food restaurant is the use of fresh, whole produce and authentic ingredients to create Burritos, Tacos, Nachos and Cali Burritos that taste delicious, but are straightforward and nourishing.

GYG is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for socially distanced dine-in, carry out, delivery and also features two convenient drive-thru lanes. The GYG app is available for download via the Apple App Store or Google Play. View full menus and stay up-to-date on restaurant news by visiting the Guzman y Gomez website and Facebook page , and joining the conversation on Instagram, @GuzmanYGomezUS .

About Guzman y Gomez

Guzman y Gomez is Australia's favorite Mexican restaurant. It is also Australia's fastest-growing fast-food company, serving real, made-to-order Mexican food using fresh, whole produce and authentic ingredients. With speed and innovation at the core of the business, Guzman y Gomez is redefining fast food by showing it's possible to serve good food, fast, without compromising on nutrition. Guzman y Gomez was awarded the Uber Eats Asia Pacific 2019 Sustainability Award, Best Marketing Campaign for #bringcalhome and Best Multi-Site Restaurant of The Year at the 2018 QSR Media Awards and Best Customer Service Award in QSR by Roy Morgan Research in 2017. Guzman y Gomez operates over 145 restaurants and drive-thrus across Australia, Singapore, Japan and in the United States. For more information, visit www.guzmanygomez.com.

