GV Announces Successfully Held Global Chinese Capital Establishment Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, today announced that on December 27, 2023, the Global Chinese Capital Establishment Conference and the North American Listing Training Camp for Chinese Entrepreneurs, sponsored by Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., and hosted by Visionary North America Venture Incubator, the Canada Chinese Youth Business Club, and the Canada North America Entrepreneurship Camp, were successfully held at the 105 Moatfield Dr. in Toronto.

This event attracted numerous well-known entrepreneurs and industry leaders who collectively explored the development opportunities and challenges for Chinese entrepreneurs. During the event, the introduction of Global Chinese Capital and the training camp received enthusiastic responses, and the session on the presentation of listed projects particularly sparked great interest among participants. Throughout the conference, attendees actively engaged in discussions, jointly envisioning the collaborative and developmental prospects for 2024. The successful organization of the event not only strengthened connections among Chinese entrepreneurs but also laid a solid foundation for future collaborative success.

During the event, the speeches by important guests, including Ms. Fan Zhou, Chairman of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., were highly appreciated. Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on New Year's networking and prospects for Canadian Chinese entrepreneurs. The sharing of information about Global Chinese Capital and the training camp sparked active discussions, providing a valuable development platform for Chinese entrepreneurs in the North American market. This event not only strengthened the cohesion within the Chinese entrepreneur community but also paved the way for their future business success. The conference concluded successfully, showcasing the unity and strength of Chinese entrepreneurs.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

