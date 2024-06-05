TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China.

Pioneering Sustainability: Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) leads the charge in eco-conscious transportation with its status as Canada's premier independent brand in new energy vehicles, fostering a greener future and addressing critical gaps in the market.

Biotech Innovation: Leveraging partnerships with Canada BRAUN Bio Technology Group Inc., Visionary emerges as a frontrunner in biochip technology, offering cutting-edge solutions for medical diagnostics, drug development, and agricultural applications, positioning itself as a leader in Canada's biotech sector.

Strategic Transformation: Visionary's shift from traditional education to high-tech, life sciences, and AI education reflects adaptability and foresight, ensuring relevance and growth in dynamic market landscapes, appealing to investors seeking forward-thinking companies.

Comprehensive Education Ecosystem: With a diverse portfolio spanning colleges, high schools, and tele-education platforms, Visionary caters to diverse learning needs, fostering lifelong learning and holistic development, indicating stability and long-term growth potential.

Financial Highlights: Fiscal year 2023 saw Visionary's revenues surge to approximately $8.4 million, marking a significant increase from previous years, demonstrating robust growth and potential profitability, making it an enticing prospect for investors seeking high-growth opportunities.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

