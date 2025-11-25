GV20 Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Milestone under Antibody-Drug Conjugate Collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GV20 Therapeutics (GV20), a clinical-stage AI-powered biotherapeutics company, announced that it has received a milestone payment under its collaboration agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). GV20 and MTPC entered into this collaboration in early 2025 to leverage GV20's antibodies, which are specifically directed against novel tumor antigen targets discovered through GV20's proprietary STEAD AI platform, to generate potentially first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

"We are pleased to reach this important milestone in our partnership with MTPC," said Ying Gong, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer of GV20. "This progress reflects our shared commitment to rapidly advancing innovative ADC therapies for patients with cancer. We look forward to continuing this positive momentum."

Under the terms of the agreement, GV20 received an upfront payment and is eligible for milestone payments. MTPC received an exclusive right to negotiate a license to these antibodies during the collaboration term.

ABOUT GV20 THERAPEUTICS

GV20 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation cancer biotherapeutics. GV20's AI-driven STEAD platform integrates massive B cell repertoire data, -omics data, and advanced AI models to provide deep insights into the tumor microenvironment and uncover targets and therapeutic antibodies that elude other approaches. GV20's pipeline includes best-in-class and first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The lead program, GV20-0251, is an AI-designed, first-in-class, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the novel immune checkpoint IGSF8 (Li et al, Cell 2024). GV20-0251 advanced from target discovery to IND in three years, marking a paradigm shift in AI-driven antibody drug discovery. Preclinical studies show that anti-IGSF8 antibodies enhance NK cell cytotoxicity, dendritic cell antigen presentation, and T cell activation, both alone and in combination with anti-PD1. In an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (NCT05669430) for advanced solid tumors, GV20-0251 demonstrated favorable safety and promising monotherapy efficacy (Wentzel et al, ASCO 2025).

