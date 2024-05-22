GV20 Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference Private Biotech Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GV20 Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company integrating AI, genomics, and disease biology to create next-generation antibody therapeutics for cancer, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Private Biotech Day, taking place June 4th, 2024, in New York.

Company management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

ABOUT GV20 THERAPEUTICS

At GV20 Therapeutics, our mission is to develop a differentiated pipeline of innovative antibody therapeutics to transform cancer treatment. We leverage our in-house STEAD platform (Simultaneous Target Evaluation and Antibody Discovery), which integrates AI, genomics, and disease biology to identify novel drug targets and create next-generation therapies against these targets. Our lead program, GV20-0251, is a first-in-class, fully human, Fc-attenuated IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting a novel innate immune checkpoint IGSF8. The GV20-0251-100 multi-center Phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors ( NCT05669430 ) is the first clinical study of an AI-designed antibody against an AI-predicted target. GV20 is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

To learn more about GV20, please visit https://gv20tx.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.

