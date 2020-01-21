GVB Biopharma Showcases 40,000sq ft Manufacturing Facility in Las Vegas

"Between our central Oregon and Las Vegas facilities, GVB Biopharma continues to position itself as an industry-leading, vertically integrated seed-to-shelf hemp cannabinoid manufacturer," says Drew Spiegel, Chief Operating Officer at GVB Biopharma. This strategy provides quality control in every stage of operations, from selecting hemp genetics through finished product manufacturing for wholesale and retail customers.

GVB Biopharma is currently serving many of the largest consumer-facing CBD and CBG product companies in the United States, with an expanding private label and white label business segment to meet market demand. The product line from GVB Biopharma includes a wide array of cannabinoids that undergo constant testing to ensure product quality. There are many available modes of product delivery, including: gummies, capsules, pressed pills, tinctures, chocolates, lotions, balms, salves, serums, sprays and vapes.

The company expects its Las Vegas facility to help drive local economic growth in a similar manner to its hemp processing facility in central Oregon where GVB's operations have created over 100 jobs. With its manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, GVB aims to replicate this level of economic development in Las Vegas.

The company also plans to conduct research studies to provide a better understanding of cannabigerol and other cutting-edge cannabinoids. GVB Biopharma will also expand its reach in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets through partnerships and alliances with like-minded companies committed to process integrity and product quality.

GVB's fundamental commitment to quality allows the company to respond proactively to the changing cannabinoid market and to forthcoming regulations from the FDA. In a largely unregulated industry, where such quality can be unscrupulously compromised for profit, GVB Biopharma's approach stands out for its diligence and forward thinking.

Media Contact: Sebastian Ravitz, press@gvbbiopharma.com

SOURCE GVB Biopharma