GVB Biopharma Taken Private, Poised for Continued Growth in Hemp and Cannabis Industry

GVB Biopharma

Jan. 3, 2024

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GVB Biopharma, a pioneer in the hemp and cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce its transition back to a private entity controlled by its founding team as of December 28th, 2023. Acquired by NASDAQ listed 22nd Century Group in May 2022, this strategic move marks a new chapter in GVB's story.

As a privately-held company, GVB Biopharma is uniquely positioned to leverage its industry-leading expertise in research, genetics, and proprietary technologies. This transition allows for a more agile approach in meeting the evolving needs of the global hemp and cannabis markets, while pursuing ambitious growth and excellence in serving its customers.

GVB Biopharma remains at the forefront of the industry with its cutting-edge cryogenic hemp extraction methods, refining, conversion, and advanced product formulation technologies. As a leading supplier of cannabinoids, GVB is committed to maintaining its reputation for high-quality, trusted products.

"As the hemp industry continues to mature, our vision and capabilities align perfectly with the market's direction," said Drew Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer of GVB Biopharma. "We are excited to lead the charge in this next phase of industry growth, driven by our commitment to quality, innovation, and our valued customers."

About GVB Biopharma
GVB Biopharma is a world leader in the hemp and cannabis sector, specializing in research, genetics, proprietary extraction, refining, and product formulation technologies. The company offers an unparalleled range of high-quality products and services, backed by robust manufacturing capabilities and a deep understanding of regulatory landscapes. As a trusted partner in the global hemp industry, GVB Biopharma is dedicated to advancing wellness and health through its innovative solutions.

Contact:
Sebastian Ravitz
Chief Marketing Officer
(801) 203-0887
[email protected]
gvbbiopharma.com

SOURCE GVB Biopharma

