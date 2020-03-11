GVC Holdings and EPIC Risk Management Form Unique New Partnership

NEWARK, N.J., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Risk Management, the world's leading independent gambling harm minimization consultancy, and GVC Holdings, one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, have formed a partnership which aims to minimize gambling related harm throughout the U.S.

The partnership, funded by GVC Foundation US, GVC's unique non-profit subsidiary which is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling, will replicate EPIC's successful European sports and education model. Programs will run in 14 locations across the U.S. in 2020 and 2021, covering New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Tennessee, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, North Carolina, Colorado, DC, and the New England region.

It is estimated that 7 million U.S. adults suffer from gambling problems.

"As the leading provider of advisory and education in problem gambling, EPIC Risk Management has done extraordinary work in Europe," said Martin Lycka, trustee for GVC Foundation US and director of regulatory affairs at GVC Holdings. "Our partnership with EPIC in locations throughout the U.S. will continue that impactful mission."

The educational sessions will be provided to up-and-coming and professional athletes and focus on lived experiences with problem gambling and the promotion of betting integrity. The program is fully funded by GVC Foundation US, who will provide $2.5 million in financing over the course of two years.

"For most people, gambling is entertainment – but for a small percentage of people it becomes uncontrolled, leading to devastating effects to both individuals and organizations," said Paul Buck, CEO of EPIC Risk Management. "EPIC is excited to partner with GVC Foundation US to work in the hardest-to-reach sectors to prevent gambling-related harm."

"There's no better way to address problem gambling than by combining hard-hitting, lived experience with industry research and expertise," said William J. Pascrell, III, trustee at GVC Foundation US and partner at Princeton Public Affairs Group. "By addressing athletes and other at-risk groups throughout the country, we'll aim to implement the cultural change needed for the protection of at-risk gamblers and growth of the industry as a whole."

"Athletes, especially African American athletes, are at a higher risk of becoming problem gamblers than the average person," said Amani Toomer, trustee at GVC Foundation US and former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl XLII winner. "I view EPIC's program as crucial for maintaining integrity in sports."

About GVC Foundation US

GVC Foundation US is a first-of-its-kind nonprofit dedicated to promoting responsible gambling, sports integrity and corporate compliance in the U.S. The Foundation was launched by the GVC Global Foundation and GVC Holdings PLC (LSE: GVC), one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector.

About EPIC Risk Management

EPIC Risk Management is the world's leading independent gambling harm minimization consultancy. Working across the highest risk sectors for gambling harm, EPIC draws on lived experience to help organizations minimize the risks posed by gambling harm.

