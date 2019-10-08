GVC Holdings launches first US Foundation for responsible gambling, corporate compliance and integrity

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its Global Foundation in September 2019, GVC Holdings, the leading international sports-betting and gaming group, announces the launch of the first dedicated US Foundation for responsible gaming, corporate compliance, and sports integrity. Additionally, in collaboration with Seton Hall Law School, the group has also announced the first US gaming, integrity, and compliance educational program; and in partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), a program helping military veterans with gambling addictions.

GVC Holdings PLC (LSE: GVC) is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group holds licenses in over 20 jurisdictions and employs a workforce of more than 25,000, in 20 offices across five continents. In the US the Group operates Roar Digital, a joint venture with MGM Resorts, created to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the regulation of sports betting and gaming. GVC acquired Ladbrokes Coral Group in March 2018 and is the UK's largest high street bookmaker.

Trustees of the GVC Foundation US include Amani Toomer, former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl XLII winner; Martin Lycka, director of regulatory affairs at GVC Holdings, and William J. Pascrell, III, partner at Princeton Public Affairs Group and one of the nation's leading experts on online gaming, sports betting, and lottery.

"This new US Foundation extends our Global Foundation," said Martin Lycka. "The range of new initiatives and quality of partnerships express our global commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)."

The US Foundation will manage GVC's existing US related projects such as its collaboration with the Harvard Medical School, National Council on Problem Gaming and National Centre for Responsible Gambling and develop other US related education projects.

"We must keep the playing field safe for all players," said Amani Toomer, so we'll team up for top-notch educational bootcamps on gaming best practices, promote responsible gambling, and be there for those facing addiction."

Additionally, Seton Hall Law, a leading law school and recognized leader in compliance education, and the US Foundation launched a new Seton Hall Law program that will sponsor a Gaming, Compliance, and Integrity Program. The first project of the collaboration will be a three-day Bootcamp in March 2020 which will provide attendees with a primer on the laws, regulations, and best practices that are the backdrop to compliance rules that govern gaming industry.

"We are excited about the opportunity presented by this collaboration with GVC Foundation to provide high quality gaming integrity programming," said Kathleen M. Boozang, Dean of Seton Hall Law.

Finally, in partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the world's longest established NGO dedicated to addressing issues surrounding problem gambling, the US Foundation will collaborate on development of responsible gambling educational programs for active military service personnel and veterans in 2020.

"As the first Foundation of its kind in the US, we intend to lead the field for responsible gaming, corporate compliance and integrity," noted William J. Pascrell, III, partner at Princeton Public Affairs Group. "This is gaming giving back to its players."

About GVC Holdings PLC (LSE: GVC)

GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups. Via their unique proprietary technology platform, the company offers sports betting, casino, poker and bingo and operate some of the industry's most popular online brands including ROAR Digital, bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker, partycasino and Foxy Bingo. To learn more, visit https://gvc-plc.com/.

About Princeton Public Affairs Group, Inc. (PPAG)

PPAG is the leading state strategic advisory, government relations, public affairs and communications firm in the country with offices in Trenton, NJ and Washington, DC. The strength of the firm is a function of the diverse and bipartisan backgrounds of the firm's partners and associates. To learn more, visit www.ppag.com.

About Seton Hall University School of Law

Founded in 1951 and located in Newark, Seton Hall University School of Law is New Jersey's only private law school and a leading Catholic law school in the New York metropolitan area. Seton Hall Law is dedicated to preparing students for the multiplicity of pathways open to professionals with a legal education in a world transformed by technology. The Law School also offers a robust selection of online and live compliance programs in privacy, cybersecurity, financial services, and health & life sciences for law and graduate students, as well as mid-career professionals.

