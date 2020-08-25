GVC Scholarship Winners Lead, Help and Inspire

SALISBURY, Md., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Value Colleges (GVC) has awarded scholarships to two students who have created outstanding community service programs.

GVC is an extensive website that helps students find the degrees and colleges most suitable for them. The website usually awards one $1500 scholarship during its cycle.

"We had two applicants so strong and so inspiring, we decided to award two scholarships in July," said Julie McCaulley, GVC Editor.

Blessed Mbogo of Silver Spring, MD, was awarded the scholarship for his leadership role in helping to create a basketball training program for Deaf and Hard of Hearing children in his community. He was a Deaf and Hard of Hearing student at Rockville High School. Mbogo now attends Gallaudet University where he studies biology in a pre-med track. His goal is to be a doctor, practicing medicine in a developing black community where he can organize community projects and help empower community members.

Hannah Povroznik of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was awarded the scholarship for her innovative community work. In 2017, she founded Boxing It Up to Give Thanks, to provide complete Thanksgiving meals to community members in need. By its third year, Boxing It Up packaged over 27,000 pounds of food. The organization delivered 1,369 boxed Thanksgiving meals to families in need through 34 food pantries and backpack ministry programs across eight counties in North Central West Virginia. Povroznik also authored the children's book, Mella's Box. The book's theme is the power of a single idea and the impact a community can make. Mella's Box was recently accepted by Dorrance Publishing. Povroznik is a student at West Virginia Wesleyan College where she is majoring in biochemistry.

"Great Value Colleges believes that community service enhances the value of a college education in profound ways," said McCaulley. "Community service helps build empathy and compassion. It also provides skills such as networking, organization, project management, team building, and problem solving. These are all skills that are essential in today's workforce."

McCaulley added that community service programs have become an important part of the college experience. "We at GVC encourage this trend through the Community Service Scholarship Program," she said. "We want to help students who show exceptional passion for community service and who've found concrete ways to enhance their education through service.

"Blessed Mbogo and Hannah Povroznik are inspiring examples of innovative community service and leadership," McCaulley said.

Learn more about the scholarship by visiting this link: https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/community-service-scholarship/.

Great Value Colleges is a leader in the educational field. Its mission is to help students get the best possible education for their money by presenting in-depth and well-researched college rankings along with information about scholarships and career options. Visit the website here: https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net .

Contact: Julie McCaulley, Editor

518-496-0845

[email protected]

https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/contact /

SOURCE Great Value Colleges

Related Links

https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net

