GVCL Ventures, Inc. enters into a Share Exchange Agreement with Rain Forest Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Rain Forest entered into a master license agreement dated March 15, 2018, with UVdA S.A.C., a Peruvian third generation family business ("UVdA"), pursuant to which UVdA granted to Rain Forest an exclusive worldwide license and associated rights, excluding South America, to market and sell a line of nutraceutical products based on UVdA's exceptional amazon rain forest grape seed extracts and oils (the "Products"). UVdA is a successful company producing the premium Products with revenues in excess of $1,000,000 and net profits in excess of $400,000 in their last fiscal year.

Gerald Neziol, President of the Company, states, "This acquisition is a major step forward for the Company. To be able to introduce, market and sell a successful and proven product line to the rest of the world, I believe will be a very profitable business initiative for the Company. We look forward to a very profitable future."

The Company has also terminated the license agreement with Vapor Systems Corp. due to unfulfilled agreement terms.

About GVCL Ventures, Inc.:

GVCL Ventures, Inc. (www.gvclventures.com), is a business opportunity company with a primary focus on working with and/or acquiring operational companies to work with for the purpose of enhancing shareholder value, in symphony with its wholly owned subsidiary, GVCL Marketing Corp., which provides a unique network marketing opportunity that utilizes its extensive access to online digital campaigns via the internet for its clients and partners, to enhance their productivity and revenue.

Forward Looking Statements

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements in this press release. This press release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "goal", "expects", "future", "intends", and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. Actual results could materially differ from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons.

