GVEC Launches Residential Battery Demand Response Program

GONZALES, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GVEC, a progressive cooperative serving over 120,000 consumers in south central Texas, is proud to announce a collaboration with Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems. The partnership will provide GVEC's members the opportunity to participate in a trailblazing battery storage-based demand response program, Peak-Time Payback (PTP). One of the first of its kind in the state, the program is just one step in GVEC's strategic plans to help keep rates fair and competitive for members as well as support the overall resiliency and sustainability of the Texas electrical grid year-round.

GVEC members with Enphase IQ batteries are incentivized to join the program with one initial bill credit upon registration and an on-going annual bill credit based on the capacity rating of their system. During times of high demand throughout the year, GVEC, working in conjunction with Parsons (formerly IPKeys Power Partners) and Enphase, can access up to 70% of the total capacity of each battery system to discharge back into the home reducing or eliminating the home's reliance on the grid. Discharge events will not take place during extreme weather conditions or outage situations, ensuring members have backup power when needed.

According to GVEC General Manager and CEO Darren Schauer, the timing for this program is ideal as both consumers and the industry are becoming increasingly receptive to innovative energy solutions. "GVEC recognizes the growing popularity and importance of solar panels and at-home battery storage systems, which spurred us to begin selling and installing the combination systems to the public in 2019," said Schauer. "Their ability to become part of an aggregated virtual power plant and this mutually beneficial partnership allows members to reap the benefits of battery ownership, get an on-going investment payback, and also aide in the long-term stability of the electric grid for all Texas residents."

In 2018, GVEC first introduced their PTP demand response program featuring smart thermostats which has worked to save members over $1M in Generation and Transmission (G&T) costs through 2023 year-end. With G&T costs contributing up to 65% of a member's monthly electric bill, utilizing smart thermostats combined with battery storage systems to reduce demand in real-time can exponentially increase future savings and grid sustainability as participation in the program increases over time.

Enphase Energy Chief Commercial Officer Dave Ranhoff stated, "We're excited to work with GVEC on this innovative new home battery program to help homeowners access some of the most cutting-edge energy technology on the market. Virtual power plants fueled by home solar and battery systems can help families better manage their electricity costs and create a more resilient energy system for Texas."

GVEC's Darren Schauer added the new Enphase program is an important example of how the Cooperative is embracing new solutions to provide multi-faceted benefits at many levels. "For over 85 years, GVEC has strived to be at the forefront in the evolution of electricity generation and delivery. The advanced technology and strong partners needed to implement alternative energy services and programs are here. We welcome these new opportunities with the ultimate goal of exceeding the needs and expectations of our members and the electric industry."

To find out more about GVEC's new Enphase IQ Battery residential demand response program, visit https://www.gvec.org/peak-time-payback/.

GVEC is a progressive cooperative focused on delivering products and services that empower the people and communities in South Central Texas. A trusted, local partner since 1938, today GVEC provides dependable electricity, high-speed internet, and beyond the meter services like AC/heating, solar and battery storage solutions, and electrician services. The Cooperative proudly serves over 120,000 consumers in surrounding areas through five customer service locations in Cuero, Gonzales, La Vernia, Schertz and Seguin. Find more information on GVEC at gvec.org or on all social media platforms.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 73 million microinverters, and approximately 4.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

