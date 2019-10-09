GVG predicts winners of the next digital race--startups, digital giants like Amazon or incumbents like Walmart?

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GVG Capital, the #1 ranked global private equity firm in digital transformation, today released Who Will Win Next Digital Race: startups, digital giants like Amazon or incumbents like Walmart, Tata, Lidl? based upon the world's largest digital transformation study spanning 5,000 companies across 100 countries.

The stakes could not be higher with room for 1 winner- digital giant- in each large market, e.g. Amazon in US retail or Tencent in Chinese media. 'Digital giants' are $100 billion+ companies that dominate their respective markets. $50 trillion in global consumer spending is anticipated to shift online by 2030—unleashing 40 new digital giants from 15 more countries like India and Germany in dozens of trillion-dollar markets from food to health.

Key insights:

The first digital race (1995-2020) produced 8 digital giants, including 7 of the world's 10 most valuable companies: 6 from US (Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix), 2 from China (Alibaba, Tencent ).

The next digital race (2020-2030) will produce 40 new digital giants from 15 more countries: India , Indonesia , Japan , Singapore , South Korea , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Sweden , UK, Brazil , Mexico and UAE in dozens of trillion-dollar markets: health, real estate, food, retail, financial services, media, consumer products, transportation, telecom, technology.

Incumbents have a window of opportunity because startups and digital giants face structural challenges, governmental backlash, populist resentment and investor skepticism.

To win the next digital race and build new digital giants, companies must improve customer experience 10X, operate at founder-owner speed and disrupt their markets with internet enabled innovation. Companies with concentrated ownership—founder, family or private equity—have a significant advantage.

"Our insights are shaped by twenty-five years of hands-on experience building 30 digital market leaders across four continents in more than a dozen sectors including retail, AI, logistics, financial services and food", according to Mr. Love Goel, Chairman and CEO of GVG and the report's author. Full report available at: https://bit.ly/35fbjLt.

