GVTC and The GVTC Foundation Award $200,000 in Scholarships to Local Students

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through integrity and empathy, The GVTC Foundation connects the community to opportunity through five key areas of giving. Education is one of these areas, and our mission is to build stronger, more empowered communities via opportunities in education.

One of the most rewarding contributions The GVTC Foundation makes to the community is its scholarships. The students in our service area are the next generation of leaders for our communities, and The GVTC Foundation believes it is crucial to invest in their futures.

The GVTC Foundation granted $45,000 in scholarships this year to three graduating seniors in GVTC's service area. The $25,000 Ritchie T. Sorrells Leadership Scholarship, the $15,000 Ola Armstrong Volunteer Scholarship, and the $5,000 Vocational/Technical Scholarship.

With the help of the New Braunfels Area Community Foundation (NBACF), the three deserving recipients of this year's GVTC Foundation Scholarships were selected from a vast pool of applicants. The competition was extensive, but so were the outstanding accomplishments of each selected candidate.

Amazing Students

Recipient of the $25,000 Ritchie T. Sorrells Scholarship for Leaders

Abigail Martin demonstrated her extraordinary leadership skills through multiple roles within FFA, 4-H, BEST Robotics, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She plans to attend Bowdoin College and major in Political Science. After college, she hopes to become a lobbyist for animal rights and food sustainability.

Recipient of the $15,000 Ola Armstrong Scholarship for Volunteerism

Nicolas Siller - the Ola Armstrong Scholarship for volunteerism recipient - showed his incredible community involvement through Boy Scouts of America, Hill Country, and San Antonio Youth Birders Club, and Life Teen at St. Peter's Catholic Church. He will attend The University of Texas at Austin in the fall and plans to obtain a degree in Architecture with a minor in economics or business. After graduation, Nicolas plans to attend graduate school and use all opportunities available to prepare for a career in urban planning and design.

Recipient of the $5,000 Vocational/Technical Scholarship

Sarah Robles demonstrated her commitment and determination to continue her education. She plans to attend Texas Tech University and study to become a dental hygienist.

GVTC Scholarships for Deserving Students

As a cooperative, GVTC is in a unique position to award scholarships throughout its communities from funds remaining from its Capital Credits program. Each year, GVTC awards these excess funds to high school students in need.

In 2022, GVTC will disperse $155,000 to sixty-two high school seniors nominated by their school's faculty and staff worth $2,500 each. As a local internet service provider, GVTC understands and values the meaning of being local, and with each contribution made, it hopes to enhance the quality of life for those throughout its communities.

A Bright Future Ahead

We're excited to see a new wave of determination and hope in our recipients and each generation to follow. Congratulations, and good luck to all the scholarship recipients in their much-deserved success and future endeavors.

