GVTC Communications Named 2026 Merit Award Winner for Consumer Mobile Applications

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC Communications has been named a 2026 Merit Award Silver winner in the Telecom category for consumer mobile applications. The independent Merit Awards program recognizes organizations demonstrating excellence in telecommunications innovation and customer experience.

GVTC was recognized for its integrated suite of customer applications — including the GoGVTC® App, GVTC WiFi App, and GVTC TV® App — designed to give customers simple, reliable control of their connectivity, home network, and entertainment in one seamless experience.

The recognition reflects GVTC's focus on making technology simple and reliable, giving customers confidence that the services they depend on just work.

"Technology should make life easier, not more complicated," said Josh Pettiette, President and CEO of GVTC. "We want our customers to be able to set it up, trust it, and not have to think about it again. This recognition tells us we're doing that — and that our team is delivering the kind of dependable experience our communities count on every day."

The Merit Awards is a global program recognizing organizations and solutions driving meaningful impact across industries.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, streaming TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South-Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 5 Gbps and operates a wholesale carrier transport network providing Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. GVTC also invests deeply in the communities it serves through the GVTC Foundation, which is celebrating 20 years of charitable giving and has contributed more than $7 million across its service area.

