GVTC Introduces Market Leading Premium WiFi Service in North San Antonio and South Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning South Central Texas communications company GVTC's partnership with innovative communications technology firm, Calix, gives local customers access to the world's most powerful WiFi with a completely managed and worry-free service. This WiFi 6 capable system, built on the Calix GigaSpire BLAST, provides greater coverage across the entire home, faster speeds, and the ability to connect more devices. GVTC takes it to the next level with its professional support and local assistance.

GVTC Calix WiFi 6 Router

Setting the New Standard for Premium WiFi

"We're thrilled to offer our local customers a world-class service far superior to other solutions, with none of the associated headaches," said GVTC CEO Ritchie Sorrells. " GVTC Premium WiFi Service includes support for more devices, higher throughput, greater coverage, and an app to make managing the home network a breeze."

WiFi 6 capable technology is designed to support all the newest devices like the latest iPhone 11, Samsung S10, and those yet to come, along with improving the experience for older connected devices in the home. As the largest telecom cooperative in Texas, GVTC's commitment to bringing innovative communications solutions ensures that customers can have access to cutting edge technology while enjoying the exceptional experience they have come to expect from their local service provider.

"Our goal has long been to better connect local customers to one another, and to the rest of the world, through technology," said Josh Pettiette, Vice President of Product, Business Development & Strategic Planning at GVTC. "Our Premium WiFi powered by WiFi 6 is another 'first' for GVTC customers, who had first access to area telephones, cable TV, fiber internet, and finally, Smart Home Security."

World-Class Home Connectivity with Service Only a Local Provider Can Deliver

"Going local" is an active choice people make daily to invest in the community that invests in them. While the communications industry's big players have name recognition and size on their side, their service typically lacks the personalization and customer service of a local ISP. GVTC's commitment to the local region, a relationship that has spanned many decades, is evident in its loyal customer base and dedicated team of local employees.

At the same time, GVTC has grown alongside the best in the industry and partnered strategically to bring exceptional, secure whole-home technology to South Central Texas customers. GVTC Premium WiFi powered by WiFi 6 comes as a fully managed service with a powerful, smart home-ready connection.

As part of GVTC's role as a national leader in fiber internet technology, George O'Neal, GVTC Vice President of Network Services, spoke at the Calix ConneXions conference in Las Vegas on October 28 alongside award-winning marketing guru Terry O'Reilly, former US Naval Commander Mike Abrashoff, actor and comedian Dana Carvey, and more.

Explore the benefits of GVTC Premium WiFi and see what services are available in your area today: gvtc.com/premiumwifi

About GVTC

Award-winning fiber optics communications provider GVTC delivers Premium WiFi high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in South Central Texas. GVTC's dedication to remote Texas markets spans nearly 70 years. In addition to its cutting-edge communications services, the company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation , has contributed more than $3.4 million to communities throughout GVTC's service area over the last decade. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets.

Media Contact:

John Hill

228008@email4pr.com

(830) 885-8282

SOURCE GVTC